Kanye West targets Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids in latest rant as he drops new album

West has always used controversy to hype his music just before the release of a new album. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are his latest targets.

Kanye West has always used controversy to hype his music just before the release of a new album.

But his latest rant on X targeting former employer, friend and long-time collaborator Jay-Z and his family has been viewed as an all-time low for the award-wining artist.

Unprovoked, at least publicly, West aimed unsavoury tweets at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids, describing them as “retarded”.

WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS THEYRE RETARDED

NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION IS SUCH A BLESSING

HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE



IF TWITTER TAKE MY SHIT DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED YALL TO NO JAY Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO… — ye (@kanyewest) March 19, 2025

The Through the Wire rapper soon deleted the tweets about the couple. After the removal of the tweets people assumed that West had been threatened by Jay-Z or his team.

“Somebody from my music team called and begged me to take it down and spoke on X banning etc. I’m soooo… [sic] I took that down,” wrote West on X.

“The only thing that I was mad about in the last few hours was taking that Jay Z and Beyonce tweet down. Dame Dash me btw (by the way) not Jay Z,” averred West in another tweet.

West was signed to Roc-A-Fella Records in the noughties, which was a label owned by Jay Z, Dame Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

Kanye’s one-way conversation

But in the true West style of stubborn bravado, the artist put the unsavoury tweets back on his X account.

“Concerning the Jay Z and Beyoncé tweet, ni**as said I would regret it. No, I regret taking it down my. My X is a one-way conversation,” he said after his tweets returned to his profile.

The target of his latest outburst might be a bit of a surprise, but the outbursts themselves have been a typical occurrence in the past few weeks.

Last week, West tweeted that he doesn’t like Kendrick Lamar’s music and that he didn’t want to hear him on the latest Playboi Carti album.

“I don’t like Kendrick Lamar’s music,” he wrote. “He raps very good but I didn’t need to hear him on Carti’s album.”

Other rappers like Drake and Future have also been targeted by Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband. In the midst of his rants West described Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent as a goat-greatest of all time.

50 cent 🐐 — ye (@kanyewest) March 18, 2025

This episode of rants comes just days after West decided to release a song in which his daughter North West sings alongside disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The decision hasn’t gone down well with Kardashian, who disagrees with her daughter singing with a person charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

Titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, the song also features Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, and Jasmine Williams.

On Wednesday, West released an album that is accompanied by a short film.

The album is only available in the format of a short film that spans between 30 and 45 minutes. The album is also available in three versions: Latest, Post Hype and Post Post Hype.

The album is available on free software Frame.io and not on any of the streaming platforms and it is unclear if the music will be released there as well.

