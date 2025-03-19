There’s still a long journey ahead of me: Holly Rey opens up about health struggles

The singer says she has been in and out of hospital since December.

Award-winning singer and songwriter Holly Rey has opened up about her ongoing health battle.

The Deeper hitmaker, who is battling type 1 diabetes, said she decided to share her health struggles in the hope of helping others facing similar challenges.

“The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me from a health perspective.

At one point, it was very touch and go. I’m finally at a point where I’m strong enough physically and emotionally to start talking about it,” she said.

Holly Rey on hospitalisation and diagnosis

In December, she was hospitalised for severe dehydration, which led to a significant drop in her kidney function.

“I was hospitalised for about a week. It seemed to be severe dehydration and fatigue. It was my body taking a knock from all the hard work I’d done last year,” she added.

In late January, her health took another alarming turn.

“At the end of January, I was hospitalised again, this time with kidney failure.

“My kidney function was so low that there were discussions about dialysis. It was a really scary time. I thought kidney failure had to be linked to my diabetes, but my diabetes was relatively well-controlled. It didn’t make sense.”

She said she spent the first days in the hospital being tested for other chronic illnesses.

“I was treated with acute ketone therapy – it was a bit of a blessing and a curse. At least it wasn’t permanent kidney failure.”

She added: “There’s still a long journey ahead of me, but I’m taking it one day at a time. I’m sharing my story in the hope that it can make a difference for someone else dealing with their own health battles.”

