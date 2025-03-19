Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

There’s still a long journey ahead of me: Holly Rey opens up about health struggles

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

19 Mar 2025

10:27 am

The singer says she has been in and out of hospital since December.

Health issues

Singer Holly Rey. Picture: Instagram/@hollyreymusic

Award-winning singer and songwriter Holly Rey has opened up about her ongoing health battle.

The Deeper hitmaker, who is battling type 1 diabetes, said she decided to share her health struggles in the hope of helping others facing similar challenges.

“The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me from a health perspective.

At one point, it was very touch and go. I’m finally at a point where I’m strong enough physically and emotionally to start talking about it,” she said.

ALSO READ: Former Miss SA Margaret Gardiner launches new book after battle with face cancer

Holly Rey on hospitalisation and diagnosis

In December, she was hospitalised for severe dehydration, which led to a significant drop in her kidney function.

“I was hospitalised for about a week. It seemed to be severe dehydration and fatigue. It was my body taking a knock from all the hard work I’d done last year,” she added.

In late January, her health took another alarming turn.

“At the end of January, I was hospitalised again, this time with kidney failure.

“My kidney function was so low that there were discussions about dialysis. It was a really scary time. I thought kidney failure had to be linked to my diabetes, but my diabetes was relatively well-controlled. It didn’t make sense.”

She said she spent the first days in the hospital being tested for other chronic illnesses.

“I was treated with acute ketone therapy – it was a bit of a blessing and a curse. At least it wasn’t permanent kidney failure.”

She added: “There’s still a long journey ahead of me, but I’m taking it one day at a time. I’m sharing my story in the hope that it can make a difference for someone else dealing with their own health battles.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Holly Rey (@hollyreymusic)

NOW READ: SA animator Lesego Vorster wins Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Health SA Celebrities

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gauteng Health addresses ‘outbreak’ linked to maggots in clinics
South Africa Here’s how full some of SA’s biggest and most prominent dams are
Courts Joshlin Smith: Key witness cross-examined, judge intervenes several times during questioning
Business Gauteng budget: Here’s where your money is going
Betway PSL Change room confusion in Pirates-Sundowns match explained

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp