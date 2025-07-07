WATCH: Ayanda Thabethe says ‘I do’ in intimate wedding ceremony

Ayanda and her husband met in May 2021.

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe recently shared videos and pictures of her wedding, giving fans a glimpse into her special day.

Thabethe tied the knot with businessman Peter Matsimbe on 29 June, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The pair have two sons together, and their eldest turned three in March this year.

“In front of God and surrounded by love, we signed a promise that began long before pen met paper.

“Our signing ceremony – the beginning of our forever as a family,” she captioned one of the posts.

Four years of bliss

The couple met in May 2021 and got engaged in December 2024.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ayanda said her life has changed for the better since meeting her husband.

“Four years ago, on 31 May 2021, I met the guy I wanted to annoy forever. Life has changed so much since then, but annoying you is for life. Love you with all my heart. Thank you for changing my life and making me the happiest wife ever,” she wrote.

In 2022, Ayanda faced backlash on social media after entertainment commentator Musa Khawula alleged that she was dating a married man, her now husband.

At the time, she issued a statement through her lawyers denying the claims. The statement emphasised that Ayanda’s partner — referred to only as “PM” — was not married or in any legally recognised union.

“We are aware of the ‘social pages’ that stated the rumours about Ms Thabethe, and the perpetrators are currently being investigated.

“Action will be taken, and we again encourage you to refrain from spreading false information,” the statement added.

