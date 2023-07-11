Khanyi Mbau: ‘Young, Famous & African’ is my baby and Netflix is my home

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

After the debut of the second season of Netflix’s Young Famous and African (YFA) a few months ago, media personality Khanyi Mbau spoke about how hard it was shooting the reality TV show because she was suffering from burnout.

But, speaking to The Citizen, the actress said she’s in a much better space right now. “Much better, my partner’s support has been incredible in helping me out if this,” said Khanyi.

In a post earlier this year Khanyi called the reality TV show “dramatic” and labelled the editors as being “messy and very spicy”.

“YFA is my baby, nothing can keep me away and Netflix is my home. Families are not perfect but we never walk away from each other,” she shared with The Citizen.

NOW READ: Khanyi Mbau’s ex-boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga’s R1.4 million jacket sets tongues wagging

Basadi in Music Awards

Khanyi was announced as the host of the second annual Basadi in Music Awards, which are a celebration of women within the music and entertainment industry.

“It’s such an honour to be part of such an event that celebrates woman in such a male dominated industry. It’s a nod to the contribution I have made to the industry. It’s comforting.”

CEO and founder of the awards Hloni Modise said Khanyi’s presence makes her the ideal person to host the awards that celebrate women.

“Her passion for music and her genuine support for women in the industry aligns perfectly with the spirit of the awards. We are confident that Khanyi will bring her unique energy and charm to the stage.”

ALSO READ: Basadi in Music Awards, women celebrating each other

The nominees were announced last month at the Joburg Theatre, where the main ceremony will take place on August 12.

“Khanyi Mbau’s presence will undoubtedly elevate our brand to new heights, infusing our content with a touch of brilliance and glamour,” said Joburg City Theatres CEO Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema in a statement.

“Her passion for entertaining and connecting with people is truly inspiring, and we are honoured to have her leading the way.”

Growing the Khanyi brand

On Monday Khanyi shared with her 5.6 million followers that she has been inducted in The Billionaires Club (TBC). According to its website, TBC works with “exclusive brands from fashion to hotels to get you in front of the things that help you build a billion-dollar legacy.”

Khanyi is the first South African to be part of the club, but refused to answer when asked if being part of the club means members are billionaires.

Explaining the significance of being part of the club, Khanyi said: “It’s a step closer to my new venture and business we own in Dubai, to get recognition and an invite to such a circle is incredible. Our company is growing and moving into the right step.”

Khanyi, who is the older sister to media personality Lasizwe Dambuza, will be hosting the Glam Gala in Dubai which will be attended by entrepreneurs, investors and other renowned personalities. She will be hosting the event through a company she owns with with her partner, Accessnations.

NOW READ: WATCH: Nhlanhla Mafu opens up about suffering hearing loss