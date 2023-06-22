‘A fatherless son’: Khuli Chana’s Father’s Day message pulls on Mzansi’s heart strings

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

On Father’s Day, many people shared their feelings and messages with their parents.

Rapper and father of two Khuli Chana decided to do things a little differently and went on his Instagram page to acknowledge himself as a good father, and also wrote a heartfelt message to his two children, Leano Laone and Nia Lefika.

Khuli Chana’s son Leano Laone. Picture: Instagram@KhuliChana

He expressed how much they mean to him and how proud and happy they make him feel.

Khuli Chana’s daughter Nia. Picture: Instagram@KhuliChana

Kuli Chana on navigating life as a fatherless son

While rejoicing in his own experience as a father, Khuli Chana reflected on the unfortunate circumstance of growing up without a father and having to navigate life on his own.

“When you grow up a fatherless son, in many ways you have to raise yourself.

“There is no intimate model of who you want to become, so you’re always guessing because no one tells you what looks good on you, how to carry yourself, or provide approval,” he wrote in his post.

Khuli Chana and his son Leano Laone. Picture: Instagram@KhuliChana

Khuli Chana and his daughter Nia. Picture: Instagram@KhuliChana

Fatherless boys and the struggle to understand manhood

In his post, Khuli Chana continued to share from his personal experience and emphasised that boys who grow up in households without fathers face the greatest challenges in understanding the essence of manhood.

“Boys who grow up in homes with absent fathers search the hardest to figure out what it means to be man.

“I am a true testament that GOD IS A FATHER TO THE FATHERLESS. I also like to thank my uncles, Hamlet Morule, Malome Pingos, Malome Pop And Bafana Ncube for giving me the blueprint of what a great father is,” he wrote on his post.

