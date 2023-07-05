‘Changed my life’ – Kwenzo Pholoba reflects on playing Qhawe Zulu on The Wife

By Lineo Lesemane

Award-winning actor Kwenzo Pholoba recently took to his Instagram page to reflect on his lead role on Showmax’s popular series The Wife.

The series was based on the story outlined in Dudu Busani Dube’s Hlomu book series.

Kwenzo portrayed the character of Qhawe Zulu (one of the Zulu brothers) on the show. His role bagged him two awards last year.

He won the People’s Choice Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards and Favourite Rising Star at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Kwenzo on Qhawe changing his life

The actor posted a video of one of his scenes on The Wife. He said he came across it, and it reminded him of the battles that he faced and where he is going.

“What a journey it’s been having to play this Powerful Human (Qhawe Zulu). You’ve changed my life in a beautiful way bro. Came across this clip and it reminded me where I have been.“

Kwenzo also shared that his parents believed in him, and he is where he is today because of them. He also thanked his cast members, the channel, the production house, the directors, and fans.

“I appreciate you guys, thanks for pushing me… At least my Father got to see my passion for art. RIP Sipho,” he added.

The Wife’s success

The show trended almost every Thursday on social media, especially Twitter. Its two cast members, Kwenzo and Abdul Khoza (who played Nqoba Zulu), won awards at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Abul and Bonko Khoza (who played Mqhele Zulu) also won awards at the South African Film and Television Awards last year.

“Last night, one of my wildest dreams came true. To God be the Glory. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and still continues to support and believe me and the gift I’ve given. I pray to continue sharing it and courage, passionate and endless curiously,” Bonko wrote on social media celebrating his win.

NOW READ: Metro FM shows growth in latest radio trends but streaming platforms pose a threat