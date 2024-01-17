WATCH: Proud mom LootLove celebrates her twins’ 5th birthday

LootLove's twins were born in January 2019...

TV presenter Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha was beaming with pride yesterday as her baby girls turned 5.

She penned a heartwarming message celebrating her “Beams of Light,” as she calls them.

LootLove and her baby daddy, Sizwe ‘Reason’ Moeketsi, welcomed the twins in 2019, a few months before they announced their breakup.

‘1825 days a Mom’ – LootLove

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her twins’ birthday, LootLove said they brought colour into her world.

“1825 days a mom. 1825 days of the new. I’m so emotional. I literally can’t believe you are both 5! You’re both so different, with such distinct personalities.

“You’ve made mommy softer. You’ve brought colour into my world, melted my ice-cold heart… you really are all the colours at full brightness,” she wrote.

She said that God gave her the greatest gift and purest love she has ever known, adding: “The brightest and warmest light I’ve ever experienced. We did it, and we have a lifetime to go. Happy Birthday to my Beams of Light.”

Last month, LootLove penned a touching post on Instagram as she celebrated her late brother, Lukhanyiso’s birthday.

She said she was still struggling to come to terms with his passing. Lukhanyiso passed away in 2020.

“God teaches us many things, and this season without you has been about surrendering to His will and understanding that love transcends time and space. Happy Heavenly Birthday to the light of our lives. We love you,” LootLove wrote.

