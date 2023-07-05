Metro FM shows growth in latest radio trends but streaming platforms pose a threat

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

The latest radio trends reveal that the old medium is still relied on, with the likes of Metro FM seeing a rise in the recently released listenership trends of the First Quarter of 2023.

But podcasts and streaming platforms pose a threat, especially among young listeners.

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa Radio Audience Measurement (BRC RAM) is a multiplatform and intuitive survey that is respondent-friendly across all walks of South African life.

This tool collects the most accurate data through a seven-day diary, across different geographies, locations, languages, and socio-economic landscapes, it states on the BRC’s website.

The BRC commissions the BRC RAM through its research supplier, TNS, and the data is released quarterly. The data is released quarterly each year – February / May / August / November.

ALSO READ: Felix Hlophe responds to allegations that he beats his wife

Commercial radio landscape

Metro FM has dethroned UMhlobo Wenene FM as the second most listened to commercial radio station after Ukhozi FM who remain by the leaders in the space.

Half of the Metro FM audience resides in Gauteng (49%) mainly in metro areas (67%) and the station has primarily black listeners (91%) with 67% listeners between the ages of 25-49 years old.

Jacaranda FM which is stationed 11th on the rankings, has the most racially diverse audience with mainly Black (51%) and White (42%) listeners. The station’s main audience resides in Gauteng (62%), but also attracting audience from neighbouring provinces, Mpumalanga (16%) and North West (11%).

Rise of digital platforms

The above graph shows that internet and social media numbers have been showing a consistent growth since the previous two quarters. Streaming on platforms like YouTube have also increased.

With the likes of the likes of Podcast and Chill with MacG sitting with just below a million subscribers and seasoned broadcasters such as DJ Fresh also getting into podcasting – these numbers aren’t surprising.

READ NOW: MultiChoice loses more than 100 000 subscribers – blames load shedding and economy

Surprisingly, subscription TV which is the likes of DSTV‘s MultiChoice and Openview has remained stagnant. One would’ve expected a decrease there too, given that a number of people are subscribed to streaming platforms such as Netflix. But the tyranny which subscription TV has on sport makes it difficult for a number of people to cut ties.

The stats reveal a lot about what content works for which age and gender. It’s not astonishing that the older generation is more drawn to classic radio such as Radio 2000, SAfm or 702. But the older generation’s apprehension for entering competitions is rather surprising.

ALSO READ: Back with a bang − ‘Generations’ star Kagiso Rakosa returns to TV

Key take-outs

There are four main takeaway points in that the researchers pointed out:

Radio as a medium is dominant and resilient, but the emergence of an array of media formats is changing the dynamics of the media environment.

Although other media formats are competing for the same time, broader media repertoire is positively correlated with radio listening. Social media could be used to complement radio and hook in new and churned audiences.

The high cost of data is inhibiting streaming via cell phone. This means that cell phones with an fm receiver – accessing free radio – is not being fully utilised by listeners. How can radio stations intervene to fully leverage this device and grow their share?

Main target groups to re-engage are rural dwellers, lower income, females and 35 to 49 year olds.



NOW READ: Kabza De Small shows why he is the king of amapiano