‘I am only 25 years old’: Proud Young Stunna as he treats mom to a luxury Dubai getaway [PICS]

Young Stunna shared his mom’s travel highlights online.

Amapiano star Young Stunna recently treated his mother to a luxury holiday in Dubai.

The Adiwele hitmaker proudly shared his mom’s travel highlights on Instagram.

He posted images of her visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and admiring sweeping views from the Burj Khalifa’s observation deck.

Young Stunna’s mother takes in the breathtaking views from the Burj Khalifa’s observation deck during her Dubai getaway. Picture: Instagram/@youngstunna_rsa

Her trip also included poolside relaxation with a coconut drink and thrilling desert adventures.

Relaxing poolside with a fresh coconut drink. Picture: Instagram/@youngstunna_rsa

In one set of photos, she poses with falcons — one perched on her hand and another balanced on her head.

“Took my mum to Dubai, bro. I’m only 25 years old, and I ain’t worried about none, trust me,” Stunna wrote in the caption.

Desert adventures with falcons. Picture: Instagram/@youngstunna_rsa

Young Stunna’s tribute to his mom

In 2021, Stunna released his debut album Notumato in honour of his mother.

He told TrueLove magazine at the time that he chose the title to reflect his mother’s Xhosa roots.

“It is also an ode to my parents and ancestors; I thought I should choose a Xhosa name to honour my mother’s Xhosa roots because she’s the most important person in my life. Notumato means ‘beautiful at birth’ and that’s exactly what my album is,” he explained.

