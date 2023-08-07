Letoya Makhene-Pulumo denies abuse allegations

By Lineo Lesemane

Actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has denied reports that her wife, Lebogang Pulumo-Makhene, is abusive.

This after Sunday World reported that two police vans escorted her last month to fetch her belongings from Lebogang’s family home after she had beaten her.

The publication adds that the assault cost Letoya her dreadlocks and left her with “two shiners and a punctured lung.”

Taking to Instagram, the actresses denied the reports saying they are damaging.

“What happened to investigate a story? So basically, I can make up a lie about someone whose life I want to destroy, and some journalist will happily write about it. Just because it’s possibly going to sell papers that we have to admit no one is interested in buying anymore,” she says.

“My wife and I now wonder how we will explain this to the 57 women who have actually gone through this kind of abuse. And whom we have assisted in getting into safe spaces and getting their lives back together. How we will continue to give back to society from our own pockets and while working with other high-profile brands.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Letoya Makhene-Pulumo bags her first Netflix film

‘My family and I will handle this with grace’ – Letoya

Letoya said she and her wife have been doing well in the past few months and deserve to be celebrated instead of getting bad publicity.

She added that she has found a deep sense of peace in her life and will not allow anyone to take that away from her.

“I’m currently working on an international project. I’m an advisor in an upcoming series. I am currently shooting a telenovela − all while I’m preparing for my upcoming concert and raising initiates. With all this, I’ve been approached by film companies for two series and a soapie. My House of HOK blanket range is doing very well,” she said.

She also shared that her foundation has donated 300 blankets in the past two months and had a soup kitchen and food parcel drives.

She added: “All this was done by my wife and I. Women’s Month is the time that someone chooses to try to bring down and drag two women who are hardworking, driven, and self-motivated. Only you won’t win this one!!! My family and I will handle this with grace, with our heads held up high. We will hold each other’s hands.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Khanyi Mbau, Kudzai Mush celebrate 3-year AccessNations anniversary