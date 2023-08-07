WATCH: ‘I wish this for all of us’ – Dineo Ranaka finds love again

By Lineo Lesemane

Media personality Dineo Ranaka recently posted a video on Instagram showing off her new boyfriend, but was careful not to reveal his face.

“With ease. At ease. For peace,” she wrote captioning the video.

Congratulatory messages and compliments have since poured in from fans and other celebrities.

In the comments section, Dineo made it clear that she will never give up on love. She also highlighted that she is not lucky but blessed.

“I may go through a season of being upset by it or mad at it [love]… but I will not commit to giving up on it… I honestly don’t think it’s luck. When we live our truth, we will always attract the goodness that comes with that level of authenticity.

“I see it as more of a blessing. I don’t make people’s wrong doings against me a ‘me problem’ … I will always work on myself while I’m in waiting for a better more peaceful love. I wish this for all of us,” she wrote.

Dineo opens up about her failed marriage

Last year Dineo walked out of her marriage after three months. She said that infidelity and domestic abuse led to the abrupt end of that marriage.

Opening up a few days ago on her new show, Dineo On Sex ‘n Stuff, she said her relationship was perfect until her ex-husband paid lobola for her.

“[Everything changed], I picked out this attitude, and I was like where is my best friend? I was being called a whore, being pushed down the stairs.”

Dineo said her ex-husband was previously in a 13-year marriage. She added: “I said to him, you put your first wife through 13 years of misery, and you think I am going to sit and try to measure up to that timeline?

“When I sit in interviews and speak about boundaries I set in my life, that thing is not a joke. If you violate my boundaries, it means that you think so little of me.”

