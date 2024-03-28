‘Not desperate for fame and clout’ – MK party responds to Lira’s statement

MK party said it doesn't know why someone created an impression that singer Lira was endorsing it.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party has denied being associated with the social media posts that musician Lerato ‘Lira’ Molapo is endorsing it for the upcoming election and is their member.

“We don’t know who this person is that goes and creates an impression of the MK party without anyone in our structures, national or provincial, knowing. We don’t know that person, who is labeling Lira as MK,” party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told The Citizen on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, the award winning Feel Good singer released a brief statement accompanied by a screenshot of what seems like a YouTube video titled ‘Lira Join[s] MK’ displaying three images. Two of the images are of Lira, but the middle shot is of a Lira-lookalike.

In the statement Lira distanced herself from the suggestion that she is a member of the newly-formed party.

“I wish to confirm that I have no affiliation with MK party. I have not endorsed them or become an MKP member,“ said Lira, adding that she is exploring her legal options.

But speaking to The Citizen on Thursday morning, Ndhlela said Lira hadn’t engaged the party before releasing the statement and they, as a party, have no intention to speak with her about the matter.

“Why must I engage her… if I do that it gives credence to this thing,” said Ndhlela. “We can’t engage something we’re not part of. We welcome her [Lira] taking the person who did this to task.”

The political party’s mouthpiece said this isn’t something the party would do, as it goes against its slogan which says Asibabizi, Bayazizela (we don’t call out to them, they come themselves).

“We are not desperate for fame and clout. What we are desperate for is every single vote,” said Ndhlela.

‘We love Lira’

According to Ndhlela, the party’s creative council, which is made up of musos, actors and other players in the creative space, has more than 800 members. Ndhlela said Lira is welcome to join.

“[Former] president [Jacob] Zuma addressed them at Bassline last week telling them how much we support them. We love Lira, love her as a musician. She’s welcome to join the party. But we would never go and post such things,” he said.

“We could ask her to perform at one of our manifestos. But this would be the wrong way of doing things… we are a principled party,” said Ndhlela.

The controversy surrounding the MK party comes just after Lira marked two years since she suffered a stroke.

