‘I treasure our moments of gossip’: Mamkhize’s birthday message to Tamia Mpisane

Businesswoman and socialite, Shauwn 'Mamkhize' Mkhize’s son Andile Mpisane and Tamia Mpisane shocked Mzansi back in December 2021 when they announced their engagement.

It has been two years since South Africans’ jaws dropped to the floor when news of Andile Mpisane’s engagement to Tamia Louw (now Mpisane) went viral on social media.

Netizens were still under the impression that the chairman of the Royal AM Football Club was in a relationship with Sithelo Shozi, whom he shares two children with.

That being said, Royal AM boss, Mamkhize seems very happy about her son’s choice, and often shows on social media just how much she likes her daughter-in-law.

Mamkhize and Tamia’s relationship

Mamkhize has welcomed her son’s wife with open arms into the family, even making her part of the family business. In July 2022, MaMkhize announced that Tamia had been appointed as the deputy chairperson of Royal AM.

Tamia and Andile welcomed their second child, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane on 20 September 2023. They also have a one-year-old daughter, Miaandy, together. The latest addition to Tamia and Andile’s family was named after her grandmother, who is smitten with the little one.

In November, the proud grandma took to her Instagram account to show off her newest grandchild.

“Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane, My heart overflows with love and joy upon your arrival. You are a true gift to our family and a blessing indeed. A shining light, and a testament to the love that binds our family together. May your life be filled with endless possibilities, dear one. May each step you take be guided by strength, wisdom, and kindness. Umdeni Mawande,” she captioned her post.

‘Grateful to have you as my daughter’

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mamkhize penned a beautiful birthday message to her daughter-in-law, wishing her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday my Tam Tam @tamia_mpisane. I couldn’t let this special day go by without expressing how truly grateful and happy I am to have you as my daughter.

“Watching you shape and nurture your own family has been a beautiful journey. I am proud of the incredible mother and wife you have become. You have truly changed the dynamics of our family for the better, and I am grateful for the love and care you bring.

“Your presence adds light, happiness and I treasure our moments of gossip and laughter that have created a bond that is truly special to me.

May this year be filled with abundant blessings, love, and joy,” she wrote.

‘You light up my life’

Andile also wished his wife a happy birthday, with a heartwarming message accompanying a sweet clip of them kissing.

“To the most amazing person I know and the person I want to spend the rest of my life with, this one is for you my gorgeous wife.

“You light up my life in ways I never thought possible, and I am forever grateful to have you by my side. You are more than just my wife, you are my best friend, my soulmate, and my everything. Your birthday was the beginning of a new life for me! Now, I can see the true meaning of life. Thanks for all your support, love, and encouragement throughout these years and I want to remind you of all the reasons why I fell in love with you. You are kind, caring, and beautiful, both inside and out. Today is your special day, I hope this year brings you all the happiness and success you deserve. Happy birthday my love,” he wrote.

