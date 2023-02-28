‘No surgeon can claim this’ – Faith Nketsi Njilo slams BBL claims

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Faith Nketsi Njilo has cleared some long-standing claims that she may have had plastic surgery done on her body.

The curvy socialite and reality star has turned heads for years for her body which has been emulated through the popular procedure Brazilan Butt lift.

The procedure is often accompanied by liposuction and lipo sculpting and is called the “BBL”, referring to a cosmetic procedure that involves the transfer of fat to help create more fullness in your backside.

Having a big butt is currently a high commodity, it is a big plastic surgery trend with many celebrities admitting to having done a BBL.

These celebrities include the likes of Cardi B, K Michelle and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes.

However, Mrs Njilo has denied she is one of them.

‘No surgeon can claim this masterpiece’

The Have Faith star posted on Monday that she had never done a BBL procedure as claimed by an unnamed influencer.

However, fans quickly figured out that Faith was referring to controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula, who made the claims.

She tweeted: “It’s your fave saying I SAID I don’t want my bbl anymore for me. My babes, my body is top tier and there’s no question there! I know it and I LOVE IT! Always been since I was 15 AND WILL ALWAYS BE. No surgeon can claim this masterpiece. Ok? OK.”

It’s your fave saying I SAID I don’t want my bbl anymore for me 😂. My babes, my body is top tier and there’s no question there! I know it and I LOVE IT! 😂😂 always been since I was 15 😂 AND WILL ALWAYS BE. No surgeon can claim this masterpiece. Ok? OK 💋— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) February 27, 2023

The influencer also shared photos of herself from the past, attempting to prove her point that her body shape and curves are natural since she was a teenager.

Come for anything else. Not the body that keeps bodying my babes😮‍💨. Goodnight pic.twitter.com/Z7UA4GLEAF— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) February 27, 2023

Some commentators were not convinced, arguing that aspects of her body may have been “enhanced” when she got older.

But some people did come to Faith’s defence, they argued that people now have engraved perceptions of people’s body types without facts.

Twitter reacts to Faith Nketsi Njilo denying BBL claims

Hayi Faith, your body has been worked on, anyone can see that. Yes you do have a beautiful body, but you did enhancement on it as well. That hourglass shape is not natural tu.— Royalty Goddess (@fezeka_stwayi) February 28, 2023

They act like they never saw how curveageous you were even before fame. Same as Mihlali. No BBL's, all natural! It's just pure jealous in these streets🤮— Thando_Amanda (@lenzuthando) February 27, 2023

This trending BBL has made ppl to believe that any sexy body with big bums and flat tummy is homemade.— ✨Nubian Thati✨💫 (@NubianSen) February 28, 2023

I was in the same school for 2 years with Faith Nketsi (High School). She's always had that body. I am shocked to learn how media keeps pushing the "cosmetic surgery" story. Faith has always been Faithing even when she was just a kid.— Amukelani Tshabalala (@Mukey2019) February 28, 2023

There were some reports that Faith had her ribs removed, with the star posing the question if people knew the difference between what a BBL is and other forms of plastic surgery.