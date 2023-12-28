WATCH: DJ Fresh on why he stayed with his ex-wife for three years after separation

'Inner-view' of a broken relationship: DJ Fresh and Thabiso Simelane weere married since September 2002.

Early last year, DJ Fresh confirmed his divorce from his longtime partner, Thabiso Simelane.

In a recent interview, the internationally renowned DJ shared more details about his divorce and why he stayed with his ex-wife after separation.

“Easily the most frank I have been in any ‘inner-view’ in a while,” he revealed at the time.

DJ Fresh: ‘Sometimes, we hang on to relationships that are dead’

Speaking about divorce, the “Big Dog”, as he is affectionately known, said people should learn to let go when things are no longer working.

“Sometimes we hang on to relationships that are dead, or we are not even willing to admit that this thing is dead. We need to be willing to communicate that we tried, but we failed. It’s okay to fail.”

He said when he and his ex-wife “leaked” that they were getting divorced, they had already been separated for three years. They were, however, still living under the same roof.

“We understood that for the kids, we can’t just rip the carpet under their feet and one of us moves out,” DJ Fresh explained.

“We admitted that our kids deserved two happy parents, and the happiness of two parents sometimes lies in them being apart. We are not saying we don’t love each other anymore. Yes, the relationship is f**ked out, but we both want to be happy, but we are not happy in this marriage.

“I think the kids understood at that level, and the fact that we stayed together for that long, I literally just moved out six months ago… We have been living under the same roof. I was there in the cottage, but it doesn’t matter. The divorce was only finalised a year and a half ago.

DJ Fresh on life after divorce with his children

DJ Fresh added that the only reason he regrets taking as long as he did to move out, is that since moving out, he is enjoying the kids more.

“They come over, and I cook for them. We hang out, and we take walks together. Whereas when there are two parents, you’re almost deputies of the other one because you are busy.”

