‘A brand-new chapter’: Minnie Dlamini joins Gagasi FM

Dlamini replaces Thandi Mhlongo, who co-hosted the drive show with Sphe and Naves.

Television presenter and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini has officially joined the SABC Durban-based radio station, Gagasi FM.

The 34-year-old media personality is the new co-host of the weekday drive show, The Gagasi Fastlane, which airs weekdays from 3pm to 6pm.

Minnie made her Gagasi FM debut on Tuesday, joining the popular duo Sphectacula and DJ Naves, affectionately known as The Kings of the Weekend.

Announcing her new venture, Minnie shared a heartfelt video featuring her son on the beach, along with glimpses of her home.

“Some places never stop calling you back. Where the waves hold your memories and the wind whispers what’s next… my heart lies at Gagasini, and that’s where I return. Durban, I am home for a brand-new chapter,” she says in the voice-over.

ALSO READ: ‘I will continue to pursue legal recourse’: Minnie Dlamini breaks silence after MacG’s apology

Minnie replaces Thandi Mhlongo

Minnie joins the station following the departure of Thandi ‘Zisto’ Mhlongo, who previously co-hosted The Gagasi Fastlane with Sphe and Naves.

Zisto resigned in March this year after eight years with the station.

In a lengthy social media statement, Zisto explained that she chose not to renew her contract as she has joined another station, East Coast Radio.

“I am truly grateful for the incredible journey I have had with Gagasi FM over the past eight years. From starting out as a young broadcaster on the weekend breakfast show to co-hosting the afternoon drive for the past three seasons, it has been a fulfilling experience.

“While this decision was not easy, I believe I have made my contribution to this amazing brand, and I have also grown immensely as a person. At this stage of my life, considering my personal and professional aspirations, I feel it is the right time to move on,” she added.

NOW READ: ‘Spring Awakening’ musical wins big at 20th Naledi Theatre Awards