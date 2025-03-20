‘Miss Education’ star Buntu Petse and husband welcome their newborn

The couple announced their pregnancy in November last year.

Actress Buntu Petse and her husband Londa Mavundla have welcomed their bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby, Buntu posted a few snaps of their photoshoot with their newborn.

“Then there were three… Thank you Sthandwa Sam for our little family,” she captioned the pictures.

Buntu’s baby shower

Earlier this week, Buntu also posted a video giving her followers a sneak peek inside her baby and bridal shower.

The white and blue-themed celebration was held earlier last month on 8 February.

The couple’s relationship began on social media in 2018 when they were both still at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Buntu told Sowetan Live that her friend set her up on X and asked who was bold enough to date her.

“Londa happened to be one of those to rear his head… He instantly caught my attention. We proceeded to the talking stage at the beginning of 2018. We officially met for the first time when school opened in February,” she said, adding that Londa had seen her on campus before.

In June 2023, Londa popped the question in Cape Town, and they tied the knot last year in July in a beautiful traditional wedding.

“What a time. God continues to show His love through the spirit, smiles, and songs experienced that day. Thank you to everyone who helped make it the best day of my life,” Buntu wrote on Instagram, sharing her wedding clip.

