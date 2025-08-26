‘That Jerusalema money is infinite’: Mixed reactions as Nomcebo Zikode flaunts new Bentley

The luxurious car comes just weeks after Nomcebo lost a legal case against Open Mic.

Singer Nomcebo Zikode sparked mixed reactions this week after sharing pictures of herself beside a brand-new Bentley outside her home.

“Living the life I once prayed for,” she captioned the images on Instagram.

Social media lit up after Zikode shared the photos, with fans and fellow celebrities congratulating her.

Some playfully questioned where the money came from following her recent court loss. Here are a few reactions from X.

Ya no she’s rich 🤐 August 25, 2025

Wasn’t she paying lawyers 2 million a month ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/YT5TgVYOvp — Patience (@officialtwinny) August 25, 2025

The high-end purchase comes just weeks after Zikode lost a legal case against Open Mic over money she says she is owed for her contribution to Jerusalema.

After the ruling, Zikode and her record company, Emazulwini Productions, issued a joint statement saying she will continue fighting for justice.

“A song that once gave the world hope has, in turn, broken me. I have still not received a single cent, and I am still fighting for my rights. But I will keep on fighting through this pain and exhaustion because we cannot continue excusing the exploitation of artists in this beautiful country. Aluta Continua,” the statement read.

Booked and busy

Nomcebo has remained booked and busy, performing on stages across the globe.

She recently performed at Terminus in Mouila, Gabon, marking her first show in the country.

“What an honour and privilege it has been to be welcomed by the Embassy in Gabon! I have seen and learnt so much over the past few days. I am so grateful to have experienced it all,” she shared on Instagram.

NOW READ: Shop your way with Samsung Shop App and take advantage of exclusive deals!