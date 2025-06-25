WATCH: Mlindo the Vocalist reflects on Riky Rick, DJ Maphorisa, and peak earnings of R120k per weekend

Mlindo shot to fame in 2018 after DJ Maphorisa discovered him on social media.

Musician Mlindo the Vocalist recently opened up about his music journey and how some of Mzansi’s top artists including Riky Rick, DJ Maphorisa and Sjava played a pivotal role in his career.

Mlindo shot to fame in 2018 after DJ Maphorisa discovered him on social media.

That same year, in September, he released his debut album Emakhaya, which marked the peak of his career.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not just music, it’s a story’: Showmax celebrates Kabza De Small’s Amapiano brilliance

Mlindo on earning big at the peak of his career

Speaking to Sfiso and Thakgi on the latest episode of Piano Pulse, Mlindo revealed that during that time, he was earning approximately R120 000 per weekend from gigs.

“There was a time when we were charging R60k. With a live band, we would charge R80k,” he said.

Sfiso, the show’s presenter — who was also Mlindo’s co-road manager at the time — added that Mlindo would make an average of R250 000 per weekend, with Mlindo receiving around R120 000 after expenses.

Mlindo also spoke about how the late rapper Riky Rick helped him in the early days of his career.

“Riky once asked me what I was wearing, and it was the only clothes I had. He went to his wardrobe and gave me a Maxhosa tracksuit and sneakers.

“He didn’t take me shopping or send me money — he gave me clothes from his own wardrobe when I went into the studio because I was wearing nonsense,” he said.

Mlindo was making about R250k per weekend when he was at the top but he’d take home R120k ‘after deductions’. 🫢



How? You ask, his co-road-manager S’fiso breaks it down for free.



VVIP S/O to Nyiko The Great! 😂 pic.twitter.com/UyWqyh4KoM — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) June 24, 2025

NOW READ: Malik Yoba talks Kings of Joburg, his first African film experience, and more