‘Fighting for truth till the end’- Moja Love presenter Gogo Mathambo remembered

He presented Fake Gobela

Moja Love has confirmed the passing of Sthembele Gaju, who was popularly known as Gogo Mathambo.

According to the channel, Gogo Mathambo passed away after a short illness.

He presented Moja Love’s popular show called Fake Gobela.

The channel has since released a statement sending condolences to his friends and family.

“Gogo Mathambo displayed a courageous spirit in exposing fake sangomas and gobelas and the injustices happening in that space. The channel sends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. His contribution will be hugely missed,” the statement reads.

Before joining Moja Love, Gogo Mathambo was a weekly contributor on Emalahleni FM’s popular show Emthonjeni Wepilo, where he helped listeners with their spiritual challenges and interpreted dreams.

PRESS STATEMENT:

Tributes pour in for Gogo Mathambo

Fans have taken to their social media platforms to pay respect to Gogo Mathambo.

Taking to X, one fan wrote: “Rest in peace boy. You exposed so many fake Gobelas. Go well Sthembele AKA Gogo mathambo abakwamukele amathonga wakwenu.”

Another one said: “I remember seeing an episode where some Sotho ladies were complaining about their gobela, who sometimes turns into a lion. Gogo Mathambo went on to confront that gobela, and that’s when I knew he was putting his life in danger. RIP Gogo Mathambo #fake gobela.”

I knew that Fake Gobela show wouldn't end well but I didn't expect death…willllld!!!!!!

May Gogo Mathambo's soul rest well🕊 — JUST A ROBOT 🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@veekayR_) November 21, 2023

RIP #GogoMathambo presenter of #FakeGobelo it unbelievable that you are no more my brother rest well #MojaLove @MojaLove157 will not be the same pic.twitter.com/zSly9SsvJE — BiGgY 👁 (@Samke_70402) November 21, 2023

