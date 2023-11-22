WATCH: Michelle Obama and Young Stunna rocking Thebe Magugu’s Heirloom shirts

Michelle Obama has been in South Africa for a philanthropic visit, where she was spotted wearing some of Mzansi’s fashion brands.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama was recently spotted wearing a Thebe Magugu shirt.

There are a few, if any, similarities between former US First Lady Michelle Obama and South African muso Young Stunna. But the two became the latest celebrities to order themselves Thebe Magugu’s Heirloom shirts.

“Mrs Obama asked us to immortalise her mother Marian Shields Robinson on her Heirloom Set,” shared the fashion designer on his social media.

A few seasons ago Magugu made the African Wax print blouse that had images of his family all over it. How he included the narration of his family history through apparel caught the attention of the fashion world. African Wax prints are synonymous with carrying important figures in history.

In September Magugu said he was offering to custom make the shirt for buyers who would like to have their loved ones imprinted on the blouse/shirt – a design that has been a trademark to the Thebe Magugu brand. He began taking orders from early October and promised to deliver in early December.

“I am so humbled by the Heirloom Project – seeing people be so vulnerable, and openly sharing those whom they love the most with me – whether living or transitioned – is a responsibility I do not take lightly. Thank you to those who participated in this year’s Heirloom Shirt project, I can’t wait for you to receive your constructed submissions (10th of December onwards),” said Magugu.

It’s unclear how much the customised shirts will go for, but the ones with some of Magugu’s family are priced at R6,500 a piece on his website.

“This is a picture of my late great-grandmother wearing her full church attire, holding down a church service with her church mates outside on the street because they couldn’t afford buildings or tents during that time. She really used to be a church person, and I realise she’s been praying all these years for her grandkids and great-grandkids, and that’s one of the major reasons I’m here today,” wrote Young Stunna in his dedication to his great-grandmother.

Other notable celebrities who’ve ordered the shirt to pay tribute to their loved one include Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o and South African media personality Anele Mdoda.

“I chose an image of my mom and I at my kindergarten graduation. She used to work at the varsity that my kindergarten was at, which allowed her to get two adult food packs. You can see me tucking into a drumstick, pleased that I scored an adult piece of chicken! It’s really one of my favourite pictures of my mom and I. She always showed up, and knew I love food, so our relationship is really kept going by our mutual love for food and the recipes that she left me with,” shared the radio jock.

Mrs Obama in Cape Town

Together with former South Africa and Mozambique first lady Graça Machel, Melinda French-Gates and Amal Clooney, Michelle Obama visited the country to empower women and girls and help end child marriages in their communities.

Rocking a Maxhosa frock, Obama was part of a panel discussion with the aforementioned ladies to discuss how their organisations are working to support young women around the world. Former 702 jock Redi Tlhabi was also part of the sit-down.

