Makhadzi’s dancer Calvin Candiano has died

Rethabile Khumalo penned a touching letter to Calvin...

Makhadzi is reeling from the passing of one of her dancers, Ntuthuko Kelvin Silosana, who was popularly known as Calvin Candiano.

Makhadzi Entertainment said Calvin passed away last Friday, 24 November. However, details about his death have not yet been shared, and the burial details will be shared as soon as the family is done with the arrangements.

“Calvin was a brother and great performer that we enjoyed working with. We as Makhadzi Entertainment, will ensure that his memory lives on and that he is honoured,” said Lucky Tshilmandlila, MD of Makhadzi Entertainment.

Makhadzi has since posted a video of Calvin’s performances on Instagram, paying tribute to him and also sending heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

“Hearts torn into pieces in disbelief that today we are all covered in this blanket called grief. Gone too soon, my friend. What a blessing it was to experience your talent and being in my life,” she added.

ALSO READ: “African queen” Makhadzi bloomed as Sunflower on The Masked Singer South Africa

‘It pains me deeply to know that you’re no longer with us’ – Rethabile Khumalo

Singer Rethabile Khumalo, a close friend of Calvin, has also taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

In a touching letter, Rethabile said she was heartbroken that Calvin could not meet her unborn baby.

“As I prepare to bring a new life into this world, the joy is tinged with sadness because you won’t be here to meet my son. I know in my heart that you would have been the most incredible uncle, showering him with love, guidance, and laughter, just as you did with me. It breaks my heart that he will never get the chance to experience your warmth and kindness firsthand.

“But even though you couldn’t meet my son in person, I promise you this: I will ensure that he knows all about the amazing person you were. I will tell him stories about our adventures, the mischief we got into, and the way you lit up every room you entered. Your memory will live on through me, and I will make sure he knows what an incredible friend and soul you were,” she said.

NOW READ: Zahara admitted to hospital for a week with ‘physical pains’ amid ICU reports