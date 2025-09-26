Scandal! to end after two decades on e.tv

The channel confirmed the decision this week.

The curtain is coming down on one of South Africa’s most popular soap operas, Scandal!

The show is set to air its final episode on e.tv in June 2026, concluding more than 20 years of continuous broadcast.

The channel confirmed the decision this week, saying it forms part of an ongoing review of programming.

“The ever-changing television landscape requires broadcasters to consistently review all programming and scheduling, and we believe that Scandal! has reached the end of its life cycle,” e.tv said in a statement.

Since its debut, Scandal! has become a household name, delivering gripping storylines, memorable characters, and some of the most talked-about moments in local television.

Two decades of talent and commitment

Helga Palmer, Group Head: Local Programming and Strategy at eMedia, thanked production company Ochre Media, along with the show’s cast and crew, for their commitment over the years.

“We are proud of what Scandal! has achieved, not only as a top-rated television property but also as a vital part of South Africa’s cultural landscape.

“We thank the entire production team, the cast past and present, and our loyal viewers for making this journey extraordinary,” she said.

Ochre Media’s executive producer, Stan Joseph, described the soap as “a true labour of love”.

“For close to twenty years, our writers, directors, actors and crew have poured their hearts into bringing authentic South African stories to life.

“While it is bittersweet to say goodbye, we are proud of the legacy Scandal! leaves behind,” he said.

