Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

WATCH: SA portrait artist Oscar Dlamini surprises ‘Fast & Furious’ star Sung Kang

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

12 June 2026

01:56 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The American star is in South Africa for the 2026 Gas Motorshow International.

Oscar Dlamini with Sung Kang

Portrait artist Oscar Dlamini with Fast & Furious star Sung Kang. Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South African portrait and memorial artist Oscar Dlamini surprised Fast & Furious actor Sung Kang with a portrait he painted of the actor.

Kang is currently in South Africa for the Gas Motorshow International 2026, taking place in Durban this weekend.

Earlier this week, Dlamini handed the portrait to the American movie star, who appeared impressed in a video that has since circulated on social media.

Promoting SA talent

Speaking to The Citizen, Dlamini said it was important for him to present the portrait to the actor in person.

“I just wanted him to realise the love we have for him as a movie star and to see the talents we have here in SA,” he said.

Dlamini has produced portraits of several local celebrities, including Connie Ferguson, Zakes Bantwini, and Cassper Nyovest.

Pictures: Supplied

He said that while he does not always receive payment for his work, the portraits also serve as a way to promote his business.

“The portraits I do [are] also a way for me to market myself here in SA and overseas. So some people pay, others promote my work so that I can get customers,” he said.

“People really love my work, and I mostly get clients who buy tombstones from me,” he added.

Preserving memories through art

Dlamini is the co-founder of Manyano Memorials, a tombstone manufacturing and design company established in 2016 together with former journalist Themba Makamo.

He has worked as a professional artist since 2008, specialising in pencil drawings, granite portraits and memorial design.

Through his work, Dlamini has produced memorial portraits for several well-known South Africans, including Vuyo Mbuli, Scara Ngobese, Simba Mhere, Solly Moholo, SD Gumbi and Mpura.

Dlamini says his focus is on preserving memories through art and ensuring that legacies endure beyond death.

Read more on these topics

artists celebrities painting

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Zimbabwean man loses court bid to overturn Home Affairs ban over fake permanent resident permit
News 586 Nigerians repatriated from South Africa, with 268 on first flight
News Cartrack ‘manager’: You did not really work yourself to death
Business Alleged former Cartrack employee claims many trackers do not work, among other allegations
News Young, stressed and struggling: Why SA’s mental health crisis is getting worse

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News