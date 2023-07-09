INSIDE: Kelly Khumalo’s vacay with her kids Thingo and Christian

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

South African award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo recently opted to escape from life’s troubles and embarked on a vacation with her two children, Thingo and Christian, at Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge just about a week ago.

Kelly Khumalo became a mother to a baby girl a few months ago. However, the baby girl is noticeably absent from the vacation pictures taken by the trio.

Kelly took her fans along on her holiday by posting updates about the fun they were having and the activities they were doing together at the lodge during their vacation.

Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo and her son Christian.

Kelly Khumalo.

More and more fun on the vacay

While Kelly did not disclose many details about the specific activities during the vacation, it was evident from the pictures that the trip primarily focused on connecting with nature and enjoying quality family time together.

Kelly Khumalo's son Christian.

Kelly Khumalo and her two kids Thingo and Christian.

Kelly Khumalo's son Christian.

Bonding session with baby no.3

Despite baby number three not being visible in the vacation pictures, Kelly ensures that she captures every precious moment with her children.

Around a month ago, Kelly shared a few pictures of herself with baby number three, but as usual, she kept the baby’s face hidden.

The public remains curious about the identity of the baby’s father.

Media reports suggest that Mthokozisi Yende, a former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and Kelly’s boyfriend for three years, is allegedly the father.

Kelly Khumalo and her newborn baby girl.

Kelly Khumalo and her newborn baby.

Kelly’s motherhood journey

The pictures make it clear that Kelly Khumalo is doing a great job of balancing her busy career and being a parent.

While she seems to be a committed mom to her kids, Kelly took a sudden picture with her second daughter, Thingo, while they were relaxing outside their house.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Kelly wrote: “She’s convinced I’m her best friend and so do I, she’s the first person to knock at my door every morning……not to mention when it’s bath time for Baby Luna 🌙 I’m smitten ❤️.”

Kelly Khumalo and her daughter Thingo.

