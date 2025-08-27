‘This is just the beginning’: Nadia Nakai on Beyond Bragga S2, new album and one-woman show

Nadia's 10-part series will premiere on Saturday, 6 September.

Rapper and TV star Nadia Nakai is set to return to screens with Season 2 of her hit reality show Nadia – Beyond Bragga.

The 10-part series will premiere on Saturday, 6 September, at 7.30pm on BET.

Speaking to The Citizen, Nadia said the new season will show a more vulnerable side of her.

“What made me decide to open up even more this time around is just more of my dynamics around me,” she said.

“In Season 2 everybody got into their stride. They were comfortable, and that made it easier for me to be comfortable, too. We could all give our authentic selves as a collective.”

This season also follows Nadia as she releases her long-awaited album Braggacy, relaunches a music video, and works towards hosting her long-delayed one-woman show.

She said she had always dreamt of having a one-woman show and now feels more than ready to finally do it.

“As an artist, you dream about creating your own stage the way you envision it. I’ve always struggled with doubt and talked myself out of it, but the day I do, it will be monumental for me.”

Alongside the show, Nadia is preparing to release her new album. Unlike her previous project, which stayed firmly in the hip-hop lane, she says this one explores multiple genres.

“I’ve got three-step songs, an Afro-pop track, and even a house collaboration with Zion from Liquideep. It was exciting to explore more sounds. The album is also sentimental, with tributes to my late boyfriend, AKA, who inspired me to be more experimental.”

ALSO READ: Nadia Nakai, Relebogile Mabotja, and other Mzansi celebs enjoy a French countryside getaway [PICS]

Women standing together

The star, who recently teamed up with Moozlie and Rouge for their latest single Juicy, said she will also be working again with Moozlie and Ney the Bae.

“When women work together, we go all the way. There’s so much strength in collaboration. With my male counterparts, it was often harder to push songs or content. With women, it flows.”

She said she is excited about the collaboration, as she had not been able to work with Moozlie in the early days of their careers.

“When we started, I was under Family Tree, she was under Cash Time, and we didn’t see eye to eye. There was a very big beef, and we weren’t able to collaborate because it was very awkward for everyone involved.

“Now that we’ve gotten over that, it’s been really exciting because, like I said, I’m very much for female movement, female empowerment, and women working together.”

Nadia said this is only the beginning of bigger and better things she is planning for her career.

“This is not the full story. It’s just the beginning of a new chapter. There’s so much more to come. Women are resilient, and this is about overcoming hardships and pushing forward. So this is just the beginning.”

NOW READ: ‘Gomora’ star Sana Mchunu appeals for donations for Mam Nandi Nyembe’s funeral