Who is Tsholofelo Matshaba, the new House of Zwide cast member?

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Tsholofelo Matshaba, popularly known for playing the character of a devious gold digger Meme in the soapie Muvhango, will be joining the popular TV series House of Zwide.

In addition to her role on House of Zwide, Tsholofelo has made appearances in several well-known soapies like Mamello, The Throne and Kings Of Joburg, among others.

In House of Zwide, she will be portraying the character of Maria, who serves as the mother of Mampho which is portrayed by Gaisang Noge, known for her role in The Wife. Mampho serves as Nkosi Zwide’s baby mama.

House of Zwide is all about the pioneers of a fast-growing fashion and textile company. The tale revolves around Onalerona Molapo, a young girl from Tembisa who has aspirations of working for renowned fashion designer, Funani Zwide.

As they journey together, they uncover the challenging history that has shaped their lives.

ALSO READ: ‘MasterChef Australia’ S15 set to premiere on M-Net this week

Background of the ‘Maria’ character

Maria was born and bred in the Vaal in a super traditional family who didn’t invest much in her education.

She was just supposed to find a husband who would take care of her, and she did exactly that. Maria got married and had two children, Mampho and a younger son, Kevin.

Mampho was always a troublemaker since childhood and too intelligent for her own good. Her husband used that as the perfect excuse to abscond from his family and leave them high and dry.

Maria had to raise her two children alone, constantly clashing with the free-spirited Mampho. Back then, Maria ran a small sewing business and one day, Mampho stole money from her own mother.

The young rebel then ran away to Joburg to start a new life in fashion. Maria stopped talking to her daughter, cutting her off completely. That is, until she gets into financial trouble and needs a bail-out.

Cast member who left the show this year

Warren Masemola, who portrayed the character of Alex Khadzi, was one of the original cast members of the show but eventually departed from the series.

The Alex Khadzi character was a brilliant designer who has achieved significant success, before the role was removed from the show.

What to look forward to on House Of Zwide for the rest of June

Tsholofelo Matshaba has wasted no time in showcasing her remarkable talent, and viewers can expect an imminent dose of drama in the soapie.

As the month of June comes to an end, an exciting turn of events awaits the audience: Mampho’s mother reveals her true nature, posing a threat to the Zwides as she considers blackmail.

Additionally, Shoki and Nkosi unexpectedly find themselves in an uncomfortable predicament.

NOW READ: Celebrity Game Face hosted by Kevin Hart returns on 9 July