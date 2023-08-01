Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Mafu honours mother with NNVintage limited Shweshwe Range

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

It is said it’s better to give someone flowers while they can still smell them, and musician Nhlanhla Mafu honoured her mother by dedicating the latest range in her fashion life to her mama, Elise Gadifele Mafu.

“We welcome this Women’s Month with the release of a Special NNVintage Limited Shweshwe Range in honour of my mother.

“A woman that embodies beauty, elegance, strength, resilience, intelligence and humility,” Nhlanhla glowingly wrote about her mother on Instagram.

Nhlanhla is famous for her sweet voice on songs by her group Mafikizolo, but the seasoned entertainer is also a keen entrepreneur with a fashion brand.

The entrepreneur

Nhlanhla is the creative director of the NN Vintage brand which has been in business for over 17 years. Mafu was the first South African entertainer to be on the cover of Forbes Woman Magazine in 2014.

Her business acumen has been recognised at the upcoming Basadi Awards.

She will be bestowed with the CEO Mosadi in Business Achievement Award which is an honorary award that celebrates women driving change and shaping industries with their leadership, innovation and resilience.

Nhlanhla won’t be the only one honoured, as fellow entertainers who are also business will be honoured. Boity and Thando Thabethe are the other recipients.

Mafikizolo

The month of August will be a busy one for Nhlanhla as her group Mafikizolo is set to perform at the Bassline Live at The Lyric Theatre series. Mafikizolo is made up of Nhlanhla and Theo Kgosinkwe.

“We have not had an intimate live session with our fans and supporters in a very long time and this makes it super exciting for us,” said Nhlanhla in a statement.

Mafikizolo released the self-titled debut album in 1997 when they were still a trio, the third member being Tebogo Madingoane who passed away in 2004.

It was their 2000 hit Lotto, from the album Gate Crashers that catapulted them to the heights of fame and recognition.

“We want our supporters to come, open minded and ready, to be serenaded with new songs and sounds from the iDwala album. We will of course perform their favourite Mafikizolo classics as we will be taking them through the Mafikizolo journey.

“We therefore encourage them to come dressed in their favourite Mafikizolo Era as we not only celebrate the album but the milestone as well.”

Mafikizolo will perform on Saturday 26 August 2023 at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City

