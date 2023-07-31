Shaka iLembe: Queen Nandi’s strength celebrated by viewers

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

With the country set to commemorate Women’s Month in August, Sunday’s episode of Shaka iLembe highlighted the strength of women.

In the episode, Shaka’s mother Queen Nandi, portrayed by Nomzamo Mbatha, and her children return to her home in eLangeni, where they contended with humiliation at the hands of her brother Mgabhi, played by Siyabonga Melongisi Shibe.

“You’re a disgrace,” said Mgabhi to Nandi in one scene, spitting on the ground. Nandi returned to her homestead after being chased away by Shaka’s father, King Senzangakhona kaJama, played by Senzo Radebe.

Nandi’s strength celebrated

Nandi’s struggles with the Senzangakhona were relatable to a number of viewers, who shared their experiences on social media.

“Today’s episode of Shaka iLembe Mzansi was an emotional rollercoaster. I’m in awe of the brilliance and beauty of this show but completely devastated that I have to wait a whole seven days for another fix,” said Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, who is the National Chairperson of political party Rise Mzansi.

“Queen Nandi’s journey is one of courage and devotion. Despite being chased away for being outspoken, she raised King Shaka in exile and made sure he received the kind of training and guidance a royal heir should have. For her many sacrifices, she has my respect!” said Nkuli Ntimba.

“Nandi did the right thing by choosing her kids over indoda [a man] who’s cruel and jealous of his own son, Shaka. A mother’s love,” wrote @Amza_5 on Twitter.

Who was Queen Nandi?

History often remembers Queen Nandi simply as Shaka’s mother, but Nandi is a respected figure in her own right.

She is the daughter of King Mbengi of the Langeni and Queen Mfunda, Nandi was a woman ahead of her time. Beautiful and bold, she defied societal norms and chose to chart her own path.

Mother of Shaka kaSenzangakhona, who despite enduring many hardships nurtured and guided him to become a legendary leader, instilling in him the strength, love, and bravery that defined his reign. Queen Nandi remains a revered African icon.

