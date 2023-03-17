PODCAST: Do celebrity beef’s keep pop culture alive?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

It is well known that in the Hip-Hop industry having a rival is vital for the “game” and music, however, this has also meant other entertainment artists are involved in public disagreements. Recently this was clearly shown between Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo’s disliking of each other.

In South Africa’s pop culture, the obvious rivals were the late Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Cassper Nyovest. Many can argue it created a great buzz within the industry, their fans and some good music.

Look at Nicki Minaj versus many female rappers, Tupac and Biggie, a source for many ongoing music debates.

Rivalries or beef’s have dated centuries, not all artists will like each other, nor sports stars or working professionals, differences will occur and not everything will be kumbaya.

When Thembekwayo criticised Dhlomo on a Youtube podcast that went viral earlier this week, it was clear people were interested to find out why they disliked each other so much.

Thembekwayo said Dhlomo criticised his comments on the taxi strike that occurred a few years ago. The entrepreneur shared some facts on the taxi industry, which coincide with Dhlomo’s facts he shared in his tweets. The Kaya FM afternoon drive host claimed the motivational speaker stole his facts and that was one of the reasons for their beef.

Both entrepreneurs and one could argue, respected for their business views and opinions, Thembekwayo said Dhlomo took things personal when he allegedly attacked his children, a claim Dhlomo denied.

Call it their open disagreement, this beef can help their causes such as people possibly listening to Dhlomo’s radio show to see if he would respond to Thembekwayo’s claims live on air. Or this can help the businessman get eyeballs on his next business ventures.

Either way, plenty of people wanted more of this showdown, and even actress Pearl Thusi weighed in.

‘I want to see them fight’

Pearl Thusi took to her Instagram account to post a video, now deleted, posing the prospect of possibly having Dhlomo and Thembekwayo fight at the infamous Celeb City ring.

A concept started by Cassper Nyovest to have celebrities fight for money or sort out their issues has become a lucrative business for the rapper.

“Cassper, don’t sleep on this Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo beef. We wanna have a fight… I heard Sizwe can fight… I heard Sizwe knocks bouncers out…

“Please make it happen, please man, come on… let’s make money, stop tweeting… it’s boring, make it exciting.”

Thusi said she was tired of Dhlomo and Thembewakyo going to Twitter to vent their frustrations, as others feel they two should move on.

However, Cassper Nyovest said this boxing fight is unlikely to happen.

He commented: “Hahaha Sizwe made it very clear a long time ago that he thought I was crazy for ever stepping in the ring and that he would never do such a thing. That would definitely be a blockbuster but I have to respect that GROOTMAN.”

In the commentary on the video, people were surprised by why Thusi who was basically asking for violence, however, she jokingly responded: “I’m Zulu guys. Why are you shocked that I wanna see a little action? Maybe they must fight with sticks and shields”.

