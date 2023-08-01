PICS: Andile Mpisane is expecting his 4th child

By Lineo Lesemane

MaMKhize’s son Andile Mpisane is expecting another baby.

His wife, Tamia Mpisane, shared the news on her Instagram page, saying she can’t wait to meet her bundle of joy.

“Blessed by the grace of God. Made from love, with love, to love. I can’t wait to meet you my love,” she wrote, showing off her cute baby bump.

This is Tamia’s second baby with Andile. They welcomed their first born baby, Miaandy, in 2021.

“The Mpisane, Louw, and Mkhize family are pleased to announce the arrival of baby Miaandy. Our little princess arrived safely early this morning at 00.14 am weighing 2.8kg. Mommy Tamia Mpisane is safe and recovering. Dad Andile Mpisane is tired but in good spirits,” wrote MaMkhize on Instagram announcing Miaandy’s arrival.

Celebrating Miaandy’s birthday a few weeks ago, Tamia said she thanked God for allowing her to be a loving mother.

She added: “Happy birthday my baby, where did time go? It was just the other day when I held you in my arms for the first time and the world came to a complete stop. Nothing else mattered except you.

“Today, I just wanna thank God for giving me the opportunity to love you and be your mama. You’ve changed my world in so many ways and I would do anything and everything to protect you. Watching you grow has been such a blessing, you are so smart, so full of surprises and so eager to grow.”

Andile Mpisane’s other kids

Andile has two more kids with Sithelo Shozi. Together they have a 3-year-old daughter and another 2-year-old daughter.

In May this year, MaMkhize took to Instagram to celebrate Sithelo and Andile’s first born, Baby Flo, as she turned three years old.

“She truly is the light of my life. We are bonded by her infectious smile and boundless energy! May the Lord protect you. May you learn new things every day, and may your life be filled with love, happiness, and success,” she wrote.

