More legal drama between Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi

Citizen Reporter

Royal AM chairperson, musician, soccer player and reality TV star Andile Mpisane is reportedly facing more legal drama with former partner Sithelo Shozi.

It was reported this is in connection with his legal battle with the mother of his two daughters and ex-girlfriend Shozi.

Zimoja reported that a warrant of arrest was issued after he allegedly violated an interim protection order filed last August.

The former couple’s relationship has been messy since their break up over two years ago.

Warrant of arrest

Shozi made shocking allegations against the businessman on her Instagram account in July 2022. The couple broke up three months after Shozi gave birth to their second daughter. She alleged the reason for their spilt was because Mpisane was physically abusive.

Zimoja cited a source that claimed Shozi had gone to the police station in Durban, and secured a warrant of arrest on 3 March. However, the police allegedly advised the content creator to wait for Mpisane to violate the protection order again before they can arrest him.

The Citizen reached out to Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi for comment and is still waiting for a response.

Previous controversies

The last time Shozi and Mpisane made headlines was when it was reported that the chairman demanded a paternity test for their second child.

The Sunday World reported that the artist sent a letter to Sithelo through his attorneys demanding that she take the paternity test he has previously requested.

According to the publication, Mpisane secured an appointment with a laboratory to perform the paternity tests for both his children with Sithelo on either 11 July or 13 July.

The letter from the attorneys to Shozi also reportedly states that she opted to divert attention from the real issues at hand by throwing up allegations of abuse against Andile.

South Africans were left confused when Mpisane announced his engagement to Tamia Louw in December 2021, people assumed he was still with Shozi at that time. Not long after the announcement, the couple also confirmed that they are, in fact, married already.

ALSO READ: Former Malaika star Tshedi Mholo triggered by Costa Titch’s death

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele.