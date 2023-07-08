PICS: Nasty C’s girlfriend shows off her cute baby bump

By Lineo Lesemane

Award-winning rapper Nasty C and his long-term girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, are expecting their first baby.

Sammie shared a picture of her pregnancy test and cute baby bump on her Instagram page with a caption that reads: “The beginning.”

Many celebrities, including Kgosi Ngema, Major League DJz, Shekinah, Lady Du, and others, have since flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

Nasty C sparked pregnancy speculations a few weeks ago during his performance on the Apple Music show Fire in The Booth, hosted by the British presenter Charlie Sloth.

In his freestyle titled Fire in The Booth, Pt. 2, Nasty C raps: “And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done, we back on tour getting f****d up”.

Nasty C on being part of ‘Kizazi Moto’

The rapper shared on his social media pages that he is also part of a 10-part collection of original animated short films, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire by Disney+.

“Super blessed & honoured to be a part of such a cool project. Such an important project for so many reasons man & they gave me a character that I share so many struggles with. I can’t wait for y’all to experience this! #KizaziMoto @disneyplusza,” he wrote on Instagram.

Seasoned broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja is the voice director of the project. She told The Citizen that as the voice director, her job is to take the film director’s vision and help the actor deliver what the director needs.

“It really requires the skill of getting as much as you can out of an actor. It’s not always specific because it’s not like you’re watching an actor deliver a performance, we have to kind of imagine what you might see because the animation comes later.”

She added: “Of the 10 films, I was able to work on five of them. The role of the voice director is [that] you direct the voice actors in terms of their performance in line and with what each director [of the film] envisioned for their particular film.”

