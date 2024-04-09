WATCH: Inside MaMkhize’s stylish 49th birthday celebration

"I celebrated my birthday in the most meaningful way..."

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize recently celebrated her 49th birthday in style.

She took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak peek inside her special day with a series of captivating posts.

Dressed in a beautiful white petal-layered black gown that exuded elegance, MaMkhize also did a birthday photoshoot.

Completing the splendor of her birthday celebrations was a masterpiece of a cake, made by the award-winning Chef Simphiwe Nzuza.

“A celebration of life, may it unfold as splendidly and joyously as a perfectly frosted birthday cake. Thank you @chefnzuzaofficial for adding a layer of sweetness to my life,” MaMkhize wrote, showing off her cake.

In another post, she reflected on the lessons learned and the growth experienced throughout her life’s journey.

“Through it all, I’ve learned the power of faith, the strength of belief, and the beauty of resilience. I’ve come to cherish the moments that shape me, the hurdles that teach me, and the triumphs that fuel me,” she wrote.

MaMkhize also emphasised the importance of facing life’s challenges with courage and maintaining unwavering faith in the journey ahead.

“As I celebrate my +1 49th birthday, I am reminded that every up and down has been a stepping stone towards growth, a testament to the unwavering spirit within me. Here’s to facing every tomorrow with courage, and to never losing faith in the incredible journey of life.”

Adding to her birthday festivities, MaMkhize celebrated her birthday at St Philomena’s Children’s Home.

Taking to Instagram, she reflected on the impact of simple acts of kindness and also expressed gratitude to the girls of St Philomena’s Children’s Home for making her day extraordinary.

“Yesterday, I celebrated my birthday in the most meaningful way – surrounded by the beautiful girls from St Philomena’s Children’s Home. It was truly a party; we sang, we danced, we laughed, and we had so much fun.

“My heart overflows with gratitude, recognising that even the tiniest acts of kindness carry immense power to impact someone’s life. When you have walked a similar path, you know the importance of giving back and supporting those in need. Your radiant smiles and contagious joy made my day truly extraordinary. Thank you, girls,” she wrote.

