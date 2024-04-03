PICS: Inside Gogo Maweni’s new lavish house

Gogo Maweni and her husband have purchased a new house. Pictures: Instagram/@dr_maweni

Reality TV star Gogo Maweni, along with her husband, has recently purchased a new house, marking their fourth property.

Taking to Instagram, Gogo Maweni expressed gratitude as she shared glimpses of her new house, showcasing its lavish features.

Captioning the images, she wrote: “When God and our ancestors say yes! No one can say no! We bagged our 4th property.

“Here’s to hard work, dedication, and success… together we are unstoppable, my love. Let’s make memories.”

The pictures show a stunning outdoor area boasting a beautiful pool, lush green grass, and trees.

While the inside exudes elegance with a beautiful blend of white and light brown colors.

Fans and other celebrities, including Lerato Mvelase, Rethabile Khumalo, and more, have since flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Balancing wealth building and family expansion

While Gogo Maweni and her husband continue to build their wealth, they are also expanding their family.

During her interview on DJ Sbu’s podcast, The Hustlers Corner, late last year, the TV star revealed that she and her husband were expecting twins.

“Soon we’re going to add two more babies to the list… We’re having twins. This was supposed to be a secret until the bump came out,” she said.

Gogo Maweni also opened up about her marriage, sharing that it’s not all roses but is filled with love.

“Our marriage is not perfect, but it’s built with love, and that’s the most important thing… A lot of people can say whatever they want to say about us, but he is my pillar.

“I don’t care what people say. At this point in time, we are stronger than ever,” she said.

