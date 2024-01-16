Gogo Maweni bitten by a snake

Gogo Maweni owns a couple of snakes, including a cobra and more.

Sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni sparked mixed reactions on social media after she shared that she had a snakebite accident.

Taking to X, she posted a picture of her bloody hand, showing her fans where the snake bit her.

“@GogoMaweni, are you fine? I hope you feel better now. Maybe you could share some information on how to deal with a snake bite, thokoza gogo,” commented one of the concerned followers.

Another one said, “Get yourself a black mamba as your pet. I wanna see something!”

Gogo Maweni’s love for snakes

Gogo Maweni has been vocal about her love for snakes and other animals.

She revealed in a tweet a few months ago that she also owns other pets like owls, tortoises, rabbits, and more.

“Why would I be killing owls or animals, for that matter? I proudly own two owls, snakes, tortoises, and dogs, as well as rabbits. Listening is a skill that you don’t acquire. And that’s not my problem; it’s your problem,” she tweeted, responding to one of her followers.

In a viral TikTok last year, Gogo Maweni gave her fans a sneak peek as she bonded with one of her snakes, also revealing that they keep her warm at night.

“For those that didn’t know, I sleep with (the snake), so, yeah… I am very warm at night.“

Gogo Maweni has been accused on social media of using her pets, especially her snakes, to attract wealth.

However, she previously denied the claims to TshisaLive. She told the publication: “There are people like me who are animal lovers. I just want them as pets. I am not doing anything (with these animals).

“People do it for their reasons, and there are many ways to go about it. For instance, there are those who use snakes. Some use ‘money rats,’ some use owls, and others use tokoloshes… These things are true and they do happen.”

