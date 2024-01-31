PICS: ‘Turning tragedy into legacy’ – Library launched in honour of Anele Tembe

Anele Tembe fell to her death in April 2021.

Anele Tembe fell to her death in 11 April 2021. Picture: Instagram

The Tembe family has launched a library in honour of their late daughter, Anele Tembe.

Anele passed away in 2021, allegedly by suicide, after she fell from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town.

A fitting tribute for Anele

The Anele Tembe Library was officially launched on Tuesday, 30th January in KZN.

The CEO and Founder of Ground Work Collective, Mbali Ntuli, who was also in attendance, said many people came to support.

“Last night, we celebrated Anele Tembe. It is wonderful that Bab Tembe has turned tragedy into such a beautiful lasting legacy, honouring Anele and contributing to the education of future generations. A fitting tribute.

“It was also so beautiful to see so many familiar faces of people in KZN, family friends, and school friends all come out to support Bab Tembe and the family,” she wrote on X, sharing pictures.

Many social media users have since reacted and continued to pay tributes to Anele on X. Here are a few reactions.

Beautiful. RIP Anele.

A legacy led by love, a library launched in honor of Anele Tembe. 📖 #RIPAneleTembe

The launch comes two days after the birthday of Anele’s late fiancé, the multi-award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, who was popularly known as AKA.

AKA was gunned down alongside his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane outside the popular Durban restaurant. Next weekend, 10th February will mark a year since his passing.

