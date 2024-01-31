Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

31 Jan 2024

03:51 pm

PICS: ‘Turning tragedy into legacy’ – Library launched in honour of Anele Tembe

Anele Tembe fell to her death in April 2021.

Anele Tembe

Anele Tembe fell to her death in 11 April 2021. Picture: Instagram

The Tembe family has launched a library in honour of their late daughter, Anele Tembe.

Anele passed away in 2021, allegedly by suicide, after she fell from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: Remembering Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, The Dreamer on what would’ve been his 36th birthday

A fitting tribute for Anele

The Anele Tembe Library was officially launched on Tuesday, 30th January in KZN.

The CEO and Founder of Ground Work Collective, Mbali Ntuli, who was also in attendance, said many people came to support.

“Last night, we celebrated Anele Tembe. It is wonderful that Bab Tembe has turned tragedy into such a beautiful lasting legacy, honouring Anele and contributing to the education of future generations. A fitting tribute.

“It was also so beautiful to see so many familiar faces of people in KZN, family friends, and school friends all come out to support Bab Tembe and the family,” she wrote on X, sharing pictures.

Many social media users have since reacted and continued to pay tributes to Anele on X. Here are a few reactions.

The launch comes two days after the birthday of Anele’s late fiancé, the multi-award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, who was popularly known as AKA.

AKA was gunned down alongside his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane outside the popular Durban restaurant. Next weekend, 10th February will mark a year since his passing.

NOW READ: Kate Middleton and King Charles discharged from hospital after respective surgeries

Read more on these topics

AKA Anele Tembe death

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Time to die: SA woman to be euthanised in mercy killing in Switzerland
Celebs And Viral Master KG denies claims that he reworked ‘Keneilwe’ without owner’s permission
Local News ‘We fear that one day they will kill our kids’- Kruger Park elephants on the loose
Local Soccer ‘Beating Morocco is something special’ — Broos beaming after epic Afcon win
News Shop employee seeks protection order against female boss for demanding threesome

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe