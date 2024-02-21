Porn star dies after shooting herself in the mouth

More than R300 000 has been raised for Kagney's funeral.

International porn star Kagney Linn Karter has reportedly passed away by suicide at the age of 36.

According to TMZ, Kagney died from a shotgun wound after she reportedly shot herself in the mouth.

Her body was found a day after Valentine’s Day in her home in Cuyahoga County, and TMZ reports that Cuyahoga County officials investigating the case confirmed her cause of death as an intra-oral shotgun wound.

More than R300,000 raised for Kagney’s funeral

Two women, Rachel and Megan, who claim to be Kagney’s friends, have opened a GoFundMe account for Kagney’s mother.

The pair said the money will be used for the porn star’s memorial, funeral, and all financial expectations associated with it.

A total of at least $18 369 (about R347,439.53) has been contributed thus far, with the largest individual donation of $2 000 (R37,828.90) coming from one of the adult entertainment websites.

Rachel and Megan described Kagney as a woman of many talents and a go-getter.

“She was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter, and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, raring and ready to jump back into pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her,” they wrote on the GoFundMe website.

The pair also shared that Kagney struggled with mental health issues which ultimately led to her tragic passing.

They added: “Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, and better herself in whatever small way she could manage.

“As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could.”

