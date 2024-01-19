Make mental health matter

South Africa has definitely taken a turn when it comes to prioritising mental health. Recently, I’ve seen more reports talking about paying attention to matriculants and university students and making sure they are okay mentally. ALSO READ: How to cope with the stress of waiting for your matric results It has been amazing to see various platforms, organisations and individuals reminding parents and matric pupils to keep their heads high – pass or not, university entry or not. They still have time. It took me back to 2012 when I failed Grade 10. More than half of us failed the…

South Africa has definitely taken a turn when it comes to prioritising mental health.

Recently, I’ve seen more reports talking about paying attention to matriculants and university students and making sure they are okay mentally.

ALSO READ: How to cope with the stress of waiting for your matric results

It has been amazing to see various platforms, organisations and individuals reminding parents and matric pupils to keep their heads high – pass or not, university entry or not.

They still have time. It took me back to 2012 when I failed Grade 10. More than half of us failed the same grade and had to repeat. I did not receive support from either family or my teachers at the time.

On my way home to deliver my report card, I already knew I was not getting Christmas clothes that year and that whatever joke was made that December, I should not laugh too hard or loud so as not to remind them that I had failed.

Apart from the embarrassment, I also faced a wet towel on my back, a slipper from my grandmother and a very long speech from my uncles. On top of it all, there was the comparison with all my cousins.

We laugh about it now. When I remind my mom of how I would hide behind my sister at family functions and always found a corner to sit in because I was embarrassed, she doesn’t remember any of it.

ALSO READ: Matric exam result anxiety: A guide to staying calm, finding support and planning ahead

But schools have reopened and as classrooms filled up with the eager, excited chatter of pupils embarking on a new academic year, there was a group of young minds for whom this moment held even greater significance.

Pupils who were facing their worst-case scenario – failing a grade. It happens to the best of us. For various reasons, these pupils faced setbacks in their academic journeys and were returning to school after navigating the challenges of lower grades.

And from personal experience, I know how lonely this journey is. One thing I consoled myself with was that at least I was not the only one, so the humiliation wasn’t as bad.

It’s imperative to extend a supportive hand to these resilient individuals, recognising both their academic potential and the importance of safeguarding their mental well-being.

Despite the strides we have made in society in terms of opening up about mental health, we have never taken the time to encourage those who could not make it to the next grade.

ALSO READ: Matric pupils share their emotions and expectations as results day approaches

This is when the anxiety about passing matric or feeling like a failure starts. Supporting pupils who have faced academic difficulties involves more than just catching up on missed content.

It requires a holistic approach that addresses both their academic needs and mental health. Those who return to school after experiencing failure may carry a burden of self-doubt and anxiety.

Fostering an environment that prioritises mental well-being is therefore paramount. Schools can play a pivotal role by implementing counselling services, mentorship programmes and workshops that focus on building resilience and coping skills.

Conversations about mental health should be encouraged, reducing the stigma that often surrounds seeking help.

Creating a supportive network within the school community can empower pupils to overcome challenges, fostering a sense of belonging.

So, to parents and caregivers, this is a very important time in any child’s life.

Focus on what they need to ensure that they are mentally ready to try again.

By shifting the focus from punitive measures to support and encouragement, we can empower students to view setbacks as opportunities for growth, rather than insurmountable obstacles.