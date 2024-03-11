Porn star Sophia Leone found dead in her apartment

Tributes are continuing to pour in.

A 26-year-old adult film star Sophia Leone has passed away.

According to her stepfather, Mike Romero, she was found dead in her apartment in New Mexico.

Romero expressed the profound sadness of Sophia’s family and friends due to the sudden loss.

He added that an investigation by local police into the cause of her death is still ongoing.

“On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing.

“The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock,” Romero wrote, confirming Sophia’s passing on the Gofundme page.

Donations for Sophia’s funeral and memorial

The family has since opened a GoFundMe account to gather donations for Sophia’s funeral and memorial expenses.

“I am reaching out to all of Sophia’s supporters and the community during this incredibly difficult time. Sophia, without question, deserves the absolute best memorial, and you can help us.

“Any donation, no matter the amount, will go straight towards the costs associated with the investigation, funeral expenses, and any other costs that may arise as the family works through this heartbreak,” Sophia’s stepfather wrote on the GoFundMe website.

He described the late adult film star as a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend, who cherished her pets, enjoyed travelling, and brought smiles to those around her.

“As her stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace,” he added.

