Another SABC radio presenter dies

The public broadcaster has lost three radio presenters this year.

The SABC has lost yet another radio presenter, Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu, who worked for the public broadcaster’s Durban-based radio station, Ukhozi FM.

Beekay joined Ukhozi FM in 2011 and worked on various shows including Sibhukuda Kwesimanzonzo, Sithakela Isizwe, Kanye Nawe, Itende Lomcimbi and Sigiya Ngengoma.

The radio station has since released a statement expressing its profound sadness about the loss of Beekay and extending heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Ukhozi FM are saddened by the passing of Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu, who passed on March 12, 2024. Throughout his tenure on the airwaves, Beekay’s vibrant personality and unwavering passion for music brought joy to countless listeners.”

The statement also emphasised Beekay’s lasting impact on listeners and his important role at Ukhozi FM.

“His presence was not only felt through the waves but also within the hearts of those who tuned in, making him an indispensable part of the Ukhozi FM family.

“The SABC and Ukhozi FM would like to send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and fans. The details of the memorial and funeral services will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: Umhlobo Wenene presenter dies on her way from a colleague’s funeral

Beekay is the third SABC radio presenter to have died only this year

Late last month, SABC’s Umhlobo Wenene lost esteemed presenter and actor Noluthando Simayi.

Simayi died in a car accident on her way from the funeral of her colleague, Sonwabo Yawa.

Yawa passed away on 6 February this year. On the same day, Umhlobo Wenene’s former host, Reverend Rweqana, who was known for hosting programmes such as Ngenan Emasangweni Ngendumiso, also passed away.

“It is with heavy hearts that Umhlobo Wenene FM announces the passing of two of the station’s esteemed colleagues, radio veteran Nomathamsanqa Rweqana and the award-winning writer for the triumphant Umhlobo Wenene FM drama series Ithini Na Lento, Sonwabo Yawa, who both passed away on 6 February 2024,” the SABC wrote in a statement at the time.

NOW READ: Emtee threatens legal action against Parktown restaurant, accuses it of racial profiling