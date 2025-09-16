‘Music has always been my first love’: Relebogile Mabotja marks 40th birthday with debut EP

Relebogile is a multi-talented creative with a career spanning more than two decades in film, television, radio and theatre.

Media personality and producer Relebogile Mabotja has released her debut EP, Still Me, in celebration of her 40th birthday this month.

The EP consists of five tracks: You’re the Only One, I Feel Nothing, I Will Find My Way, Mmamogoai’s Prayer and Still Me.

Relebogile Mabotja’s first musical offering

Mabotja said the project is both a personal milestone and a tribute to her creative journey.

“In honour of my 40th birthday, I chose to pay homage to myself and every part of my creative expression. Music has always been my first love,” she explained.

She added that the EP forms part of her “40 Before 40” journey and features songs she recorded in 2020.

“At that time, the world was in lockdown, but I felt free to be myself without concern for what others thought. I’ve sat with this music for years, battling perfectionism and fear of being this vulnerable,” she said.

Mabotja, a multi-talented creative with a career spanning over two decades in film, television, radio, and theatre, has also worked as a composer, producer, and musical director on shows such as Afro Café, Clash of the Choirs, and Idols South Africa.

She admitted she worried about how the project would be received, but turning 40 gave her the courage to release it.

“Still Me is my birthday gift to myself — my first musical offering. I’ve never allowed myself to be this exposed, and today, I do so proudly. This is just the beginning.

“I’m proud not just of the music, but of how far I’ve come in choosing courage over fear… Most of all, I’m proud my son gets to watch his mom live fully, doing everything she loves.”

Beyond music

Outside of her musical pursuits, Mabotja has hosted shows such as BackChat and Gospel Grooves on e.tv, starred in popular series including Generations, Rhythm City and Skeem Saam, and worked as a voice director in the Disney+ anthology Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.

She also hosts her own talk show, Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja, on SABC 3 and presents Afternoons with Relebogile on Radio 702.

