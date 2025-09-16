Mitchum deodorants recalled after skin irritation reports

About 124,000 units, which were distributed since April, have been identified as the affected batches.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has recalled some of Revlon’s Mitchum women’s roll-on products due to safety concerns.

The recall comes after a manufacturing change caused skin reactions in sensitive users. The Mitchum products have been reported to have resulted in contact dermatitis and skin reactions.

Skin irritation

Mitchum, a well-known deodorant brand in South Africa and the UK, has issued a recall of certain roll-on products following reports of itchy and burning underarms.

About 124,000 units, which were distributed since April, have been identified as the affected batches.

ALSO READ: Ford recall notice expanded further over possible ABS failure

Recall

NCC spokesperson, Phetho Ntaba, has urged consumers to return the products to their nearest retailers.

“Consumers who have purchased the affected products are encouraged to discontinue use immediately and return the products to the point of purchase for a full refund.

“Consumers who are affected by the product are urged to contact Revlon South Africa for further guidance,” Ntaba said.

The NCC said it will continue to monitor the process to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Investigation

Mitchum South Africa, in a post on Facebook, apologised to consumers.

“Some of you have told us that you have experienced skin irritation after using select batches of Mitchum 48-hour 100 ml Roll-On, sold here in South Africa.”

Following an investigation, Mitchum said the cause of the defect was not due to a change in formula.

“A change in the manufacturing process of one of our raw materials altered how the product interacts with the skin of some consumers.”

Original process

Mitchum confirmed that it will now return to its original process while working with retail partners to remove all affected products from shelves.

Customers who are experiencing any of the reported effects are urged to discontinue use immediately and contact Mitchum’s customer service for assistance.

Mitchum customer support

Toll-Free Number (South Africa): 0800 128 46

Website: www.mitchum.co.za/contact-us

ALSO READ: SAHPRA recalls Benylin containing toxic, fatal compound, urges public not to panic