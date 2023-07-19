American supermodel Gigi Hadid arrested in Cayman Islands

By Lineo Lesemane

International supermodel, Jelena Noura ‘Gigi’ Hadid, was arrested in the Cayman Islands for possession of cannabis a few days ago.

The 28-year-old American model was reportedly arrested together with her friend at Owen Roberts International Airport after arriving in Cayman Islands.

Cayman Marl Road reported after Gigi landed in a private jet with her friend, customs officials searched their luggage and found a small amount of marijuana. The pair were then arrested on “suspicion of importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of Ganja.”

Gigi Hadid’s court appearance

A border control spokesperson reportedly confirmed that Gigi and her friend appeared in court on July 12, where they pleaded guilty. They were both formally charged and fined $1,000 (R 17 934,21).

According to E! News, Gigi’s representative said the model was travelling with marijuana purchased legally with a medical license.

“Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” read a statement shared by the publication.

Inside Gigi’s tropical vacation

Amid arrest reports, Gigi shared a few snaps on Instagram, giving her over 70 million followers a sneak peek and subtly addressing the reports.

“All’s well that ends well,” she wrote, captioning one of her Instagram posts.

Gigi has a daughter with the former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

In 2016, she was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. She has also worked with multiple notable brands, including Fendi, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and many more.

Last year, her sister Bella Hadid, who is also a world-renowned model, was crowned Model of the Year at the 2022 Fashion Awards, presented by the British Fashion Council (BFC).

