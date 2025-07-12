New beginnings: Rugby WAG Marise Pollard on building a new family home after moving from the UK

The family recently returned to South Africa as Handré signed a new deal with the Bulls.

Marise Pollard, wife of Springbok star Handré Pollard, and her family are settling into a new chapter after leaving the United Kingdom.

The move follows Handré’s contract ending with the English rugby club Leicester Tigers.

Handré first left South Africa in 2019 to join French Top 14 side Montpellier, where he played for three seasons. In 2022, he signed with Leicester Tigers for the 2022/23 season.

“Last week here, and my heart is heavy. Going to miss our life in Market Harborough so much,” Marise wrote on Instagram in May this year as they prepared for their return to South Africa.

Pollards’ fresh start in South Africa

This week, Marise shared an update revealing that the family is staying with her parents while their new home is being built.

“We’re currently staying with my parents while our house is being built, and all our furniture is making its way back from the UK by sea,” she wrote.

Handré has signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in Pretoria, where he started playing in July.

The family is also expecting a new addition, as Marise is pregnant with their second child.

She shared the big news in April this year.

“Our family is growing! Hunter is going to be a big brother, and we are beyond excited. God is so good. Our little girl will join us at the end of October,” she wrote.

