‘It’s a toxic cycle that wears me down’: Nonku Williams quits Real Housewives of Durban

Nonku Williams, from reality television show Showmax Real Housewives of Durban, has announced her departure from the show after several seasons filled with drama and confrontations.

After several seasons of wine-tossing, eyebrow-raising confrontations, and more drama than a telenovela on fast-forward, Showmax Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) OG Nonku Williams has officially left the chat, and this time, she’s doing it with grace, a heavy heart, and a very long Instagram post.

Nonku Williams. Picture: Supplied

In a powerful and deeply personal statement shared to her followers, Nonku announced her exit from the hit reality series, confirming she won’t be returning for the next season or even attending the reunion special (where, let’s be honest, most of the tea is usually spilled).

‘I’m compelled to share my truth’

“As I take a moment to reflect on my journey with The Real Housewives of Durban, I’m compelled to share my truth with you,” she began. That opening line alone tells you — this is no publicity stunt, no cleverly worded public relations tease.

She continues, “After much reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision not to return to the show and to distance myself from the reunion.”

And with that, the reality TV veteran drops a bombshell that many fans were almost expecting, especially given her more subdued tone in recent appearances.

“I don’t recognise the woman I see on screen.”

One of the most striking parts of Nonku’s statement is her emotional honesty about the disconnect between who she is and who she sees on TV.

“Watching myself on screen – I’m confronted with a reality that’s hard to accept. The woman I see isn’t someone I recognise or respect,” she admits. “I’ve played a role in shaping this narrative, but I’m also a product of the show’s dynamics.”

In an industry where denial is practically part of the dress code, Nonku’s candour is refreshing. She doesn’t sugarcoat her involvement in the drama; she owns it, but also acknowledges the show’s relentless need for conflict.

“The relentless pursuit of drama, the pitting of women against each other, the gossip, and the put-downs — it’s a toxic cycle that wears me down.

Choosing purpose over petty

Nonku’s departure isn’t just about escaping shade-throwing co-stars or dodging the next wine glass. She’s stepping away to protect something deeper: her values.

“As I look to the future, I’m reminded of my responsibilities – to myself, my children, my faith, and the community,” she wrote. “I want to make a difference, to leave a positive mark on the world. But this show, with its destructive tendencies, isn’t the platform for that.”

In a bold move not often seen in reality TV exits, Nonku lists her priorities loud and clear: well-being, mental health, family, and faith. No subtext, no cryptic emojis, just an unapologetic declaration of self-preservation.

“I have a responsibility to myself to prioritise my well-being, to protect my mental health, and to surround myself with positivity,” she explained.

“I have a responsibility to my children to be a good role model and to show them the importance of kindness, empathy, and compassion.”

She didn’t stop there.

“I have a responsibility to my faith to uphold the values that are important to me, to be a light in the darkness, and to spread love and kindness.”

“And I have a responsibility to the community to be a force for good, to uplift and inspire others, and to make a positive impact.”

Whew. If reality TV had a conscience, this would be its open letter.

From Housewife to heroine

Nonku isn’t claiming sainthood — she acknowledges her part in the “chaos,” and doesn’t pretend the show didn’t shape her story. But her message is clear: she’s choosing peace over petty, purpose over performance.

“I’m choosing to break free from this cycle, to seek a path that uplifts and inspires. I’m choosing to use my platform to spread love, kindness, and positivity.”

In the world of reality TV, where self-reflection is usually served with a side of shade, her graceful exit reads almost like a redemption arc one she’s writing for herself, not the cameras.

“I’m choosing to prioritise my well-being and to take care of myself. I’m choosing to be authentic, to be true to myself, and to live a life that reflects my values.”

“As I close this chapter, I hope my story can serve as a testament to the power of self-awareness, courage, and redemption.”

Curtain call, not cancellation

RHOD fans might miss Nonku’s fiery comebacks and iconic one-liners, but it’s clear her next season won’t involve catfights or confessionals.

As for the reunion? Well, there’s always next season’s new cast to stir the pot.

For now, it seems, Nonku is choosing peace.