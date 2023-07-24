Senzo Meyiwa trial: Zandile Khumalo’s ‘hairstyle vs hoodie’ moment [watch]

By Cornelia Le Roux

The state’s first witness in the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, on Friday refused during cross-examination at the Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria, to demonstrate how one of the intruders wore a hoodie.

Zandile Khumalo refuses to ruin ‘beautiful hairstyle’

The R&B singer and songwriter denied the request of state prosecutor Advocate Charles Mnisi because it will ruin her “beautiful hairstyle” which she had “worked very hard” on in the morning.

This follows Zandile’s initial response in which cheekily told Mnisi: “You can also wear it, I will show you”.

Mnisi explained the rules of the court did not allow him to do so.

[WATCH] First state witness in the #SenzoMeyiwaTrial #ZandileKhumalo refuses to demonstrate how one of the suspects wore a hoodie. She told the court the demonstration will mess up her hairstyle that she worked on in the morning. pic.twitter.com/kBWfyYFPJO— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 21, 2023

Senzo Meyiwa trial delays

The much-delayed murder trial of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa started anew under the new presiding judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, on Tuesday, 18 July.

Zandile was one of six people who were present when Meyiwa was gunned down on 26 October 2014, in what has been described as a botched robbery at the Vosloorus home of the Khumalos.

The singer – as the state’s first witness in the new trial – has been sharing her version of events on what unfolded on the fateful night the soccer star was killed.

The five men on trial for Meyiwa’s murder – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – have all pleaded not guilty.

Zandile Khumalo’s chest pains

Zandile’s “hairstyle vs hoodie” moment came after court proceedings were abruptly adjourned for Wednesday afternoon as she complained of suffering from chest pains.

State Prosecutor George Baloyi also told the court that she needed more time to sort out some accommodation issues.

Twitter reactions

Zandile’s refusal to cooperate on Friday was met by mixed reactions on Twitter, with some tweeps slamming the singer for arrogance, while others felt the advocate was wasting time.

Zandile heads to Instagram

In response to her fans and haters, Zandile headed to Instagram and posted some photos, captioned: “That hairstyle”.

WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

The cross-examination of Zandile has resumed this week, starting Monday, 23 July.

On Friday, she denied reports suggesting that an altercation between her and her then-boyfriend, Longwe Twala, was the catalyst for the tragic shooting death of Meyiwa.

