‘Keep shining’: MaMkhize flaunts mink coat, ‘girls treat’ and Versace spa day [VIDEOS]

What car troubles?! MaMkhize's story is one of contrasts — unapologetic luxury juxtaposed with legal battles...

Former Royal AM owner Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize has returned to the spotlight. Pictures: Instagram/ @kwa_mammkhize

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is no stranger to the limelight. For most of this year, the businesswoman and reality TV star has, however, maintained a low profile on the social scene due to financial woes.

Her ongoing dispute with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has already resulted in the loss of her PSL club, Royal AM, and the seizure of her renowned luxury car collection, which will go under the hammer this week.

The controversial socialite reportedly owes the taxman a staggering R37.9 million.

MaMkhize mingles in mink…

A defiant MaMakhize has seemingly brushed off her troubles, rising from the ashes of her business empire in a flash of fur and sharing glimpses of a luxurious “girls treat” getaway.

True to her signature flair for opulence, the KwaZulu-Natal tycoon was recently spotted donning a flamboyant mink fur coat and Gucci cap at the Basketball Africa League event at Pretoria’s SunBet Arena.

Joining her in the courtside seats at the Al Ahli Tripoli vs Petro de Luanda final, were music sensation Zee Nxumalo and former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida.

Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize poses for the cameras at the Basketball Africa League final at SunBet Arena earlier this month. Picture: Instagram/ @kwa_mammkhize

‘Girls treat’: MaMkhize shares roaring time with friends

MaMkhize also flaunted her most recent “soft life” spoils at the Shekinah Lion and Game Lodge on her Instagram account.

She labelled her post about her getaway with actress Tarina Patel and Zimbabwean businesswoman and philanthropist Zodwa Mkandla, “Girls treat❤️❤️❤️❤️“

The Vaalwater lodge boasts exclusive predator suites that provide visitors with the opportunity to get up close and personal with its roaming lions and other wild cats.

A stay with the dangerous predators costs R12,500 per couple per night for Monday to Thursday, and R15,000 per couple per night for Friday to Sunday, according to their Instagram account.

MaMkhize captioned a video clip of her stay in the Pfamoni Sahara Suite:

“There’s a lion in every woman who refuses to give up. We rise together✨ Keep shining, your win is unfolding.”

Spa day in Versace

MaMkhize and her girlfriends also treated themselves to a luxury spa treat in the comfort of her home this week.

Sharing moments from the girls’ home spa day, all three ladies can be seen dressed in Versace gowns, which retail from R10 900 up to R24 200, according to the Versace website.

The Sars crackdown: MaMkhize’s luxury fleet on auction

MaMkhize’s financial woes escalated in 2023 when Sars issued a R37.9 million tax bill, followed by a preservation order on her assets, including Royal AM Football Club.

By November 2024, Sars and the South African Police Service (SAPS) raided her La Lucia mansion in Durban, seizing luxury vehicles, over 40 firearms, as well as other assets.

The tax debt stems from unpaid taxes linked to Royal AM, which MaMkhize purchased in 2021 and transformed into a Premier Soccer League powerhouse.

Auction details

Last week, Sars announced the auction of 13 luxury vehicles and a Royal AM-branded Mercedes-Benz Maybach V-Class bus to recoup the debt.

The auction, scheduled from 27 June to 2 July, is managed by Bidders Choice and requires a R50 000 refundable registration fee.

The collection includes rare gems like:

2022 Mercedes-Benz S680 Maybach Edition 100: One of only 100 units produced globally, valued at approximately R5.6 million.

2020 Bentley Continental GTC: A symbol of celebrity excess, worth around R4 million.

2022 BMW i7 xDrive60: BMW’s cutting-edge electric flagship.

Royal AM’s downfall

MaMkhize’s acquisition of Bloemfontein Celtic in 2021, rebranded as Royal AM, was marked by extravagance — think helicopter landings and luxury locker rooms.

However, the club’s failure to meet tax obligations led to curatorship and its eventual auction.

The PSL’s decision to expel Royal AM in April 2025 marked the end of a turbulent chapter, leaving players as free agents and stakeholders questioning MaMkhize’s business acumen.

History of controversy: MaMkhize, Sbu Mpisane and son

This isn’t MaMkhize’s first brush with financial troubles.

Her 2016 divorce from Sbu Mpisane was accompanied by a Sars seizure of vehicles, including a Porsche and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Her reality show, Kwa Ma’Mkhize, and her book, My World, My Rules, have kept her in the public eye, but controversies around unpaid salaries and allegations of favouritism toward her son, Andile Mpisane, have drawn criticism over the years.