Sho Madjozi is a mom [Pics]

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

15 August 2025

01:46 pm

Congratulations are in order...

Sho Madjozi

Award-winning singer, Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram

Award-winning singer Sho Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, is a new mother.

The Huku hitmaker, who kept her pregnancy under wraps, announced the news on Instagram on Friday.

Madjozi shared a series of maternity shoot images, along with a photo cradling her newborn.

“Y’all go ahead and enjoy Friday without me. My dream of becoming a mum has finally come true,” she wrote, captioning the pictures.

Congratulations are in order for Sho Madjozi

Fans and fellow celebrities have since flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

“Your circle is very good; they managed to keep this private for more than nine months… Congratulations,” Clemmy commented.

Molefe said: “I love these new-age celebs. They just pop up as mums without telling us they are pregnant. Congratulations, Mommy! Enjoy your bundle of joy.”

