Sho Madjozi is a mom [Pics]

Award-winning singer Sho Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, is a new mother.

The Huku hitmaker, who kept her pregnancy under wraps, announced the news on Instagram on Friday.

Madjozi shared a series of maternity shoot images, along with a photo cradling her newborn.

“Y’all go ahead and enjoy Friday without me. My dream of becoming a mum has finally come true,” she wrote, captioning the pictures.

Fans and fellow celebrities have since flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

“Your circle is very good; they managed to keep this private for more than nine months… Congratulations,” Clemmy commented.

Molefe said: “I love these new-age celebs. They just pop up as mums without telling us they are pregnant. Congratulations, Mommy! Enjoy your bundle of joy.”

