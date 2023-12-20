Sizwe Dhlomo jokes about Rouge’s husband as rapper ties knot to long-time partner

Macmillan 'Ginger Mac' Mabaleka could be mistaken for US musician, Jidenna.

Rapper Rouge with her husband, Macmillan “Ginger Mac” Mabaleka who Sizwe Dhlomo believes looks like US singer Jidenna. Picture: the_mabalekas/Instagram

In congratulating rapper Rouge after tying the knot to long-term partner, broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo joked about how Rouge’s husband, Macmillan “Ginger Mac” Mabaleka is lookalike of US muso Jidenna.

“Congratulations to you & Jidenna,” said the Kaya FM Breakfast show host.

Spotting a beard and having a light skin tone, Ginger Mac could be mistaken for the Classic Man singer.

Ginger Mac, who is originally from Zimbabwe, is Rouge’s manger and the two dated for nine years before marriage.

Love birds

Photos of the pair’s traditional wedding have been circulating on social media after their wedding earlier this month. Ginger Mac proposed to Rouge in June this year.

“I got on one knee on Saturday, and South Africa shook metaphorically and physically,” said Ginger Mac in an interview on 5FM with Roger Goode.

“I don’t know which knee I got on, I knew I had to go down on my knee, the ring was in my pocket, and I had a speech. But that went out the window. I’m just lucky she said yes. I think I mumbled a bit.”

It’s believed Ginger Mac is the only partner Rouge has been with.

“It’s been a nine-year relationship, I don’t want to make her a fiancée for too long,” said Ginger Mac.

The couple have a joint Instagram page where they share some relationship advise and create funny content about their lives.

Some of the guests who attended their white wedding were media personality Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena, singer Mariechan Luiters Hip Hop DJ Ms Cosmo, the latter were bridesmaids.

“‘The Negotiations’ ”I married the love of my life this weekend. Nothing compares to an African wedding,” said Rouge, whose real name is Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi, on Instagram.

